Bogo City transforms into a business hub in the Visayas

BOGO City derived its name from a bogo tree (Garuda floribunda) that stood on the shore where Bogo wharf is now.

Under its spreading shade, natives and incoming traders in sailboats loaded with goods bartered each other’s products. This was in the 1860s.

The spot became a hub for traders and merchants as well as for nature lovers. Some of these traders stayed and married locals.

The continuous progress over the centuries has helped shape the town become the Bogo City it is today. “Our goal is to make Bogo the center of trade and industry, a business hub of the north [Cebu],” City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez said.

Carlo, a former deputy commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission, is the third in the Martinez clan that ruled Bogo from being a municipality to the progressive city it is today.

The current mayor’s father, Celestino Jr., popularly known as Junie, served as town mayor prior to his election as congressman in 1987 when he authored the Local Government Code of 1991. His term expired in 1998.

The mayor of Bogo town during Junie’s incumbency as congressman was the late Reynaldo Dy while the vice mayor was Nilda Martinez, Junie’s mother.

In the 1998 elections, Junie’s wife, Clavel Asas-Martinez, succeeded him as House representative of Cebu’s Fourth District, until 2007.

During this period, the mayor was Carlo’s elder brother, Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, now a barangay captain of Cayang, Bogo City and sitting as ex-officio member of the Provincial Board as president of the Association of Barangay Councils Provincial Federation.

When Tining’s term expired in 2007, Junie returned to politics as the first city mayor of Bogo until 2016 when Carlo replaced him.

Carlo outlined his 12-point agenda as basis for the crafting of programs, projects and services intended to benefit his entire constituency.

On top is the enhancement of the delivery of basic services. This is going to be achieved primarily through the distribution of more benefits to the following sectors: Senior citizens; persons with disabilities; women and children; lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgenders; and other marginalized groups.

The second priority is the economic development that will be achieved by taking advantage of Bogo’s being the hub of trade and commerce in the north.

This would mean developing the Polambato Port’s full potential as a gateway to the country’s nautical highway, dovetailed with giving serious attention to the development of the New Business District as center of non-traditional business activities.

“Being a young city, infrastructure shall be our main backbone of development: Building of new water and electrical systems to far-flung sitios, street lighting, repair and opening of new roads, establishing an activity center where city programs and events can be hosted, etcetera. Likewise, due to my past work as Deputy Commissioner of National Telecommunications, I know the importance of internet services to a developing city. Thus connectivity is a must and will be done by making Bogo the true IT Hub of northern Cebu,” Mayor Carlo Martinez said.

A new Public Information Office that would disseminate information down to the barangay level to promote transparency and encourage public participation shall be created. All department heads were ordered to submit monthly reports of their accomplishments.

Food security will be achieved by increasing support to the endeavors of farmers and fishermen, improving the San Antonio livestock market, promoting the production of non-traditional crops, and promoting activities that will give added value to their crops.

Rehabilitation of Capitancillo Islet and the establishment of a Tourism/Pasalubong Center and Information Help Desk are also among the priorities for tourism development.

With the policy of Zero Illegal Drugs Tolerance, three police substations in key areas shall be established. Police communications, mobility and response capabilities shall also be enhanced.

Martinez said a new police station would be completed by March 27 in time of the city’s annual fiesta as well as the new fire station. With the planned renovation/construction of the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City, negotiations shall be made for its transfer of control and supervision to the city government.

On socialized housing, a revitalized housing program shall be instituted, giving emphasis to providing informal settlers in danger zones and victims of calamities and natural disasters.

On administrative efficiency, a culture of professionalism among city-government employees shall be promoted, creating for the deserving, a system of rewards that value merit and organizational loyalty.

The city shall continue to support the on-going work on the Command Center for Disaster Response and Preparedness at the City Hall.

Lastly, the city shall intensify its reforestation program both for the shorelines and the upland areas, provide stiffer penalties for illegal tree cutters, and intensify its solid-waste management efforts – including its efforts on waste segregation.

The City of Bogo is about to launch a huge infrastructure project right in the heart of the city—the Bogo City Amphitheatre. The project is located at the public plaza right where the former skating rink was situated.

The open-air amphitheater – the first of its kind in Northern Cebu—has a seating capacity of 400 to 700 spectators right in front of the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Community Stage. The amphitheatre will be the site of the different events the city will hold in the future.

Carlo wants every spectator of each event to feel comfortable as they witness programs that will be held in the venue.

Moreover, the seats are gradually elevated in order to give the audience a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

At the center of the amphitheater will be a multi-purpose court, where basketball and volleyball could be played.

The project which costs P3 million is targeted to be finished before the city’s fiesta on May 27. The Bogo City amphitheater is considered to be an alternative to the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports Complex.

The establishment of the Bogo City amphitheater is part of the infrastructure development which is also part of the 12-point agenda of Martinez.

Many historic moments have transpired in Bogo ever since, but to this date, the most relevant would be the proclamation of the cityhood of Bogo.

During the 13th Congress (2004 to 2007), the House of Representatives re-adopted former Joint Resolution 29 as Joint Resolution 1 and forwarded it to the Senate for approval. However, the Senate again failed to approve the Joint Resolution. Following the suggestion of then Senate President Senator Aquilino Pimentel, 16 municipalities filed, through their respective sponsors, individual cityhood bills. The 16 cityhood bills each contained a common provision exempting it from the 100-million income requirement of RA 9009.

On December 22, 2006, the House of Representatives approved the cityhood bills. The Senate also approved the cityhood bills in February 2007, except that of Naga, Cebu which was passed on June 7, 2007. These cityhood bills lapsed into law on various dates from March to July 2007 after President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo failed to sign them.

The plebiscite for the cityhood of Bogo was held on June 16, 2007 when 97.82 percent of Bogo voted for cityhood. Former Rep. Clavel Asas-Martinez said the cityhood of Bogo was ratified. It became the sixth component city of Cebu province.

Although there had been multiple times the city lost its status due to court misunderstandings and revisions, on June 28, 2011, the Supreme Court directed the Clerk of Court to issue the entry of judgment on the cityhood case of 16 municipalities. This entry of judgment ended the cityhood battle of the 16 cities, thus, making it finally official that the “Municipality of Bogo” was now the “City of Bogo.”

Today, the City of Bogo stands as a fast-growing city north of Cebu.

Although known for its sugarcane production and fishery, the city has been open to commercial establishments catering to the needs and wants of the locals and visitors. The city continues to excel, continuously developing business infrastructures for livelihood and leisure sites for tourism.

As a lumad na Bogohanon would say, “Padayon Bogo!”