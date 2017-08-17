Bird-flu outbreak alarms broiler traders and buyers in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY—Broiler vendors in this city expressed alarm over the bird-flu outbreak that has seriously affected the chicken business in the domestic market, including those in the Cordilleras.

The avian-flu outbreak, which originated from San Luis, Pampanga, has triggered alarm for both traders and buyers as well.

“Although San Miguel Foods Corp., the major supplier of Magnolia fresh chicken in Baguio, gets its stock from its broiler farms in Pangasinan, which reportedly remains free from the avian-flu virus, our business is still affected because people tend to avoid buying chicken,” said a broiler vendor who asked not to

be identified.

Magnolia President Rita Imelda Palabyab said in a memorandum on August 14 that their products remain fresh, wholesome and safe to eat. Copies of the memorandum were posted around the meat section of the market for product- safety assurance.

The avian flu is an infectious disease caused by the type A strain of the influenza virus. It can be transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected birds and may cause illness or death.