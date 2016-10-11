Biggest Davao fruit processor sets up buying stations in Mindanao

DAVAO CITY—About a hundred buying stations in Mindanao have been established by the biggest fruit processor in Davao to provide easy market access for the farmers.

The president of Profood International Corp., Justin Uy, said the buying stations are strategically located, so the farmers could bring their products to the buyer with lesser cost on transportation.

The Profood International Corp. processing plant in Toril, this city, is their second biggest in the country, employing about a thousand workers.

He said the Davao plant could process 200 tons per day of dried fruits, juices, jelly and jam.





Known for its mango dried fruit with the brand Philippines, he said they supply it in different Costco stores in America.

The company’s processed fruit is also exported to 52 countries around the United States and Canada, the whole of Asia and in Europe.

The Toril processing plant is on a 6-hectare area with the following plants: Aseptic Fruit Purée Plant and Concentrate Plant, Dried Fruit Plant, Canned Fruit Plant and Individual Quick Freezing Plant.

Uy also said 40 percent of the fruit supply that comes from Mindanao is used in their main plant in Cebu and in Bulacan and Iloilo. He said Mindanao is also their source for the mango fruits, which they buy mostly from small fruit growers.

“What is good with Mindanao is that it has two cropping periods for mango, one in April and May and the other toward December,” he said.

Uy said they buy all types of mango, which are classified as export grade, fresh fruit grade and process grade. This lessens fruit wastage, because “we are able to maximize the utilization of the fruits.”

Meanwhile, Uy said they will continue to support the agricultural development of Mindanao saying, “we are supporting small fruit growers here in the propagation of their fruit farms.”

Even if they expect more support from the government, Uy said they just want to do their share in helping the agricultural production of Mindanao.

On the other hand, he said, if many sectors are expecting too much for the first 100 days of President Duterte, they still consider two years as the right time to gauge whether the country’s economy has improved in his administration.

Uy said he has done something on his first 100 days, saying he is determined in the improvement of the peace and order of the country.

He pointed out that no businessman would invest in an area with unstable condition.