BI to 16 Chinese on the lam: Please return

TEN more of the 57 Chinese who earlier escaped after getting arrested for illegally working in an unlicensed online gambing casino in Clark Field, Pampanga, have returned to the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Spokesman Maria Antonette Mangrobang said as of Monday, only 16 of the 57 Chinese who bolted their holding facility at the convention center of the Club Fontana Hotel are still unaccounted for.

“We are, therefore, appealing to these 16 Chinese to return to our custody, so that their cases can be resolved with dispatch in the ongoing deportation proceedings,” Mangrobang said.

She said those who returned gave the same reasons for their escape: They could not withstand the conditions in the holding facility and that they wanted to return to the comfort of their villas, take a bath and sleep in their bedrooms.

“All of them also denied allegations that they bribed their guards or gave money to anyone to help them escape,” Mangrobang said.

The Chinese who remain at large were Song Yun Zheng, Fang Qing Yong, Song Ye, Huang Jian Hui, Huang Zhen Zhi, Huang Long Bao, Zhao Di, Liu Moi Hui, Yu Chang Ung, Huang Wei Sen, Li Fei Yun, Cheng Rong Quan, Huang Yong Cheng, Huang Wei Bin, Chen Quean Qing and Chen Han Xiang.

Mangrobang said the other escapees who earlier surrendered were persuaded by Chinese Embassy officials and their managers to return to the holding facility.

It was learned that of the more than 1,000 Chinese arrested during the November 24 raid at the Fontana casino, 592 have been allowed to post bail by the BI. Mangrobang said the Chinese were granted temporary freedom while the deportation cases against them are being heard by the BI Board of Commissioners (BOC).

The BOC said it found no indications that the 592 are a threat to public safety and their temporary liberty is consistent with the BI’s objective of decongesting the temporary detention facility.

‘Include Tugade in raps vs Lam’

AN umbrella network of commuter stakeholders has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to include Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade in the economic sabotage case against Jack Lam, one of the biggest gambling moguls in Asia, over illegal online-gambling operations at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

Ray Junia, chairman of the Road Users Protection Advocates (Rupa), said Lam could not have prospered in his illegal operations inside the Fontana Leisure and Casino Hotel if not for Tugade, who previously headed the Clark Development Corp.

“We urge the DOJ to include Tugade and other CDC officials as co-respondents in the case. Tugade is a lot guiltier than Lam,” Junia said during the launching of the Oust Tugade Movement on Tuesday.

“As a businessman, Lam will really try to maneuver against the government to protect his illegal interests. But Tugade was entrusted with the job of making sure these maneuvers are stopped. Tugade committed the bigger crime, which is betrayal of public trust. Bantay-salakay siya,” Junia added.

Rupa has been calling for the ouster of Tugade for alleged conflict of interest, incompetence and for failing to at least alleviate the plight of commuters for the past five months.

Junia said Tugade cannot claim that he is innocent or unaware of the illegal activities that happened while he was still head of CDC.

CDC accused of neglect

IN Angeles City the Pinoy Gumising Ka Movement (PGKM) called for a deeper investigation on Fontana Leisure Parks that blamed the CDC for neglect that led to irregularity.

PGKM Chairman Ruperto Cruz said it is backing the call to further investigate Fontana and find out who is behind its illegal operations for such a long time already.

“The government should not stop with closing Fontana Casino but investigate it further to find out its ninong [godfather],” Cruz said.

“Why are there no sanctions against Fontana by CDC when they have been operating illegal gaming for years and has committed several infractions?” asked Cruz.

“As the government body tasked to oversee the Clark freeport, CDC has done nothing to sanction Fontana despite its many violations,” he said.

Cruz said Fontana is guilty of economic sabotage and human trafficking based on what was already reported.

He said some 1,318 Chinese workers have been found in violation of their visas after a raid ordered by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on November 24. “This is a clear case of human trafficking,” Cruz pointed out.

He said no taxes were paid on its online gaming because it was not sanctioned by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor). “This constitutes economic sabotage because the government lost millions of pesos from its illegal operations in the form of taxes,” Cruz said.

“Taking away jobs from Filipinos also constitutes economic sabotage,” he added.

With Ashley Manabat