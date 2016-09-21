Betrayers of age

A graceful aging is desired by most of us. For sure, everyone yearns to look younger than their real age. The result is: people will emphasize the use of moisturizers and sunscreen on their bodies to momentarily cover the common hints of aging such as wrinkles, age spots, and skin tags without even knowing that several body parts are seemingly destined to betray their genuine age no matter what they do.

Notoriously, the face is the primary part of the human body that confirms indications of aging normally with wrinkles around the eyes, deeper lines across the forehead and frown lines around the mouth. “Freckles may look adorable when you are a kid but dark spots on your face as your grow older are just, well, unattractive. But there is good news. There are ways to lighten your dark spots and brighten your skin tone. According to some experts, the easiest thing you can do to treat all types of hyper-pigmentation is to add a brightening serum to your regimen”, Shelly Emling, the Senior Editor of the Huffington Post, wrote. “In addition, try eating a diet that’s good for your skin. When it comes to wrinkles, it may actually work to your advantage to be thin and oddly enough. A study from 2009 found that losing as little as 10 pounds can age a woman by four years down”.

Evidently, most accents and underlines when it comes to skincare regimens and procedures as well as observing a youthful glow and radiance are as a rule focused on the face. However, as time continues to surpass, there will be some more body parts that will slump and stretch as precursors of the aging process. With this, what you are yet to outright realize is that it is also equally essential to put special attention to some other parts of your body.

The neck repeatedly appears older above everything because compared to those on your face, its skin is thinner. Emling added, “Preventive measures such as the use of the same products you put on your face are a good idea – so long as you do it before your neck has dramatically changed appearance”. On a report at the Huffington Post, makeup artist Bobby Brown has offered to hide your turkey neck by wearing a fine scarf or an appealing brush that will draw attention away from your neck while the www.aol.com provided the tip: Whenever you are using creams, masks, and treatments to moisturize and treat the skin of your face, use it on your neck as well.





Clearly identified to many, hair is visibly one betrayal of age for the most of people. It is noticeably supported as when we heard the word “uban” referring to the white hair; the first thing that comes to our minds is being old or aging. As people hits home the idea of aging, hair become thinner and grayer and it also turn out to be more dry and brittle. Hence, Emling recommended, “Experts say you can add moisture to your hair by causing certain oils. You can also give your strands some TLC by scrapping harsh chemicals and trying protein-rich hair treatments instead”.

Also, www.aol.com posted this helpful fix, “Getting regular treatments to condition and strengthen your hair is key to maintaining soft tresses. Avoid wiry hair by treating and protecting it, especially if you color or use heat on your hair on a regular basis”.

Moreover, as hands are the body parts that are constantly exposed to the elements, this part can confer way your real age the quickest. Experts stated sun damage is the leading reason. Thus, Emling suggested, “You should apply sunscreen to the back of your hands, in addition to a good hand cream at least at once. According to an expert, it is important to keep your hands well moisturized with thick creams particularly overnight”.

Additionally, www.surgery.com beefed this up with, “Rest your hands to a table or show off a ring or manicure. When men can get away with having a ‘rugged’ look, brown spots from a lifetime of sun exposure, wrinkles, loss of volume due to aging can take a toll on hands. Hand rejuvenation can include laser skin resurfacing, fillers to plump up bony hands and proper skincare to brighten skin and protect from further damage”.

On the list are also eyelids. As we grow older, the eyelids will stretch and the muscles sustaining them will grow up more frail or fragile. Sadly, this can lead to a superfluous of fat above and below your eyelids, forming unfavorable bags under your eyes. With this, Emling advised that the few things you can carry out to address this issue simply includes drinking more water, getting more sleep, and consuming less salt. “There are also a few creams on the market that many believe reduce puffiness”.

Likewise, both pregnancy and aging may push the breasts to sag but a breast lift performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon can recreate the shape and positioning of years past. An article published on the www.surgery.org proposed, “When you think of plastic surgery and breasts, you probably conjure up an image of silicone implants. However, many women opt for what’s known as a breast lift, which doesn’t make the bust larger but instead helps give the bosom a perkier, more youthful look”.