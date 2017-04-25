Belle Corp.’s income almost doubled to P783 million in Q1

BELLE Corp. said its net income reached P783 million for the first quarter of the year, about 89 percent of its income last year that reached P413 million, mainly on the strong performance of the operations of The City of Dreams Manila, the integrated resort in Entertainment City.

Excluding extraordinary items, principally a capital gain of P23 million on the sale of 1.7 million shares of SM Prime Holdings Inc. during the period, Belle’s recurring net income hit P760 million for the period. Its recurring net income was higher by 84 percent, from last year’s P413 million.

Its share in the gaming income of The City of Dreams Manila, through its 78.7-percent owned subsidiary, Premium Leisure Corp. (PLC), more than doubled to P722 million in the first quarter, from P349 million last year.

PLC has an operating agreement with the Philippine affiliate of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. that accords PLC a share of gaming revenues or earnings at The City of Dreams Manila.

Belle also realized increased revenues from its real-estate businesses. Total realestate-related revenues increased by 3 percent to P680 million for the period, from P657 million last year.

Of real estate-related revenues, P512 million was derived from Belle’s lease of the land and buildings comprising The City of Dreams Manila to Melco, with the balance of P168 million coming from sales of real-estate products and property-management activities at its Tagaytay Highlands and Midlands residential and leisure complexes south of Metro Manila.

Belle said it expects to earn a windfall of at least P30 million a month starting the second quarter of the year after the additional acquisition of its stake of The City of Dreams Manila.

“As you know, we’ve been paying 30 percent of our net-lease income to LRWC [Leisure and Resorts World Corp.] and roughly that’s P30 million to P40 million a month. So this year, it’s going to be higher because of rental-rate escalation, so that will start in April. You will see the impact by the second quarter of this year,” said Manuel Gana, Belle president.

The company, part of the SM Group, recently bought the stake of its parter LRWC in The City of Dreams Manila.

Last year Willy Ocier, Belle vice chairman, said Entertainment City locators Solaire Resort and Casino and COD Manila grossed “close to $3 billion” in gaming revenues.

“The market is growing. Pagcor [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] has not given official figures yet so I can’t give you an exact figure. But we can tell you as of the first quarter this year, total GGR [gross gaming revenues] in the Philippines grew versus last year. So we expect it to further expand this year. You’re asking whether Okada Manila has cannibalized on us. Apparently not. Everybody’s growing,” Gana said.

“We are confident in the management abilities in our partners—the Melco Crown Group. They are one of the largest operators in Macau and they know how to operate this kind of integrated resorts. They are bringing a lot of players, not just Chinese,” he said, but declined to give a breakdown of its junket players.

Ocier said COD Manila is operating on full capacity,

“Day-in and day-out, we’re experiencing a lot of visitations and the casino, and nongaming activities are normally full, so we are on the watch for other opportunities whether it’s within that area or anywhere else outside Metro Manila,” he said.