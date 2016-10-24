Becoming the family financial officer

Every family must be run like a business and, as such, needs a business organization and a business plan to succeed. The business vision is “to provide comfort, peace and harmony within the family at all times,” while the business mission is “to achieve the family’s financial goals according to budget and at set target dates.” This family “business” must also adopt the structure of one with a management team, a business culture, job descriptions, guidelines and procedures.

Families with substantial wealth typically hire a team of experts to manage their assets and to bring order and organization in all aspects of the family’s finances. But for families like ours or that of our next-door neighbor or office colleague, the key role essential in keeping our family finances in tip-top shape is its own family financial officer (FFO).

Here, I describe some of the duties and responsibilities of the FFO.

Espouse the qualities of the FFO profile. The ideal FFO is someone who pays attention to details, has a penchant for keeping things organized, has a workable understanding of basic math and financial calculations, is tech-savvy in order for him or her to take advantage of tools that are available in the Internet, has a working knowledge of a spreadsheet software, and knowledgeable about personal financial-planning concepts.





As an organization, a family defines SMART objectives for the short and long term. Specific action plans and target completion dates must be indicated per objective. The FFO must have all these details documented, ideally using spreadsheets or project management software, and must monitor their progress on a monthly basis.

Track and analyze cash flow and expenses. The FFO must have the technical skills to build a cash flow and expense statement using spreadsheet software and must have this updated on a monthly basis. He/she then analyzes all expense categories to determine which expense items may be reduced or totally eliminated or suggest on a new spending that will provide greater benefits to the family.

Update other family members regularly of the family’s financial standing. On a routine basis, the FFO is to present the family’s financial standing to the rest of the family. This presentation may include the family’s current net worth, current year cash flow and expense statement, a consumption and debt usage analysis, a three-year projection of the family net worth and cash flow considering new investment propositions and expenses aimed at achieving the family’s SMART family goals.

Understand and apply estate and tax-planning concepts into the family finances. The FFO must be well-equipped with knowledge about estate and tax planning to ensure that the family financial plans take into consideration would-be estate taxes for its growing portfolio of assets and investments, and to ensure that wealth preservation is maintained and estate distribution is carefully planned out.

Create a system for paying bills, dues, loans and other appointments with costs. The FFO must create a system that will allocate funds, monitor all due payments, and find ways to reduce the time and effort to fulfill these obligations. The FFO may arrange auto-debit charging with credit-card companies to ensure late-payment fees and other penalties are not needlessly incurred and set one day in a month to settle all other bills that cannot yet be paid online.

Propose investments based on family goals and risk profile. The FFO must be adept at identifying investment avenues that will contribute to the achievement of family goals, while considering the family’s overall risk profile. If returns on bonds have become considerably low and there is much uncertainty investing in equities, the FFO may propose to invest in other assets, such as income-generating real- estate acquisitions to ensure that overall portfolio yields will remain as per target.

Manage protection needs and other financial risks. The FFO must propose to cover family members with life and critical illness insurances to ensure that funding for sickness or death will not put a big dent on the family finances and, thus, allow them to continue to live within the comforts of the family’s chosen lifestyle. The FFO must also be aware of changing economic fundamentals so that he/she can propose actions to mitigate any adverse effects on the family investments.

Nothing more provides the family with a strong sense of security other than the thought that their finances are being managed by its own in-house FFO. Being FFO may appear daunting but is a worthwhile endeavor not only in gaining experience and expertise in the field of personal finance, but in putting order and organization into family finances.

Eve Reyes Mercado is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines.