Beauties Riding Beauties

The 40 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 pageant provided a stunning visual display to onlookers as they toured the Cubao area for the annual “Parade of Beauties”. Wearing dramatic floral-inspired swimsuits and head pieces designed by Domz Ramos, the ladies began their motorcade at the Kia Theatre, and made a final stop at the Gateway Pavillion.

Apart from the striking candidates, the convertibles that they rode throughout the convoy likewise contributed greatly to the parade’s aesthetic impact. Each beauty contestant waved to the crowd aboard a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster, which made automotive history last year when it won the prestigious World Car of the Year and the World Car Design of the Year awards simultaneously – the first time that a single model took both titles in the same period.

At the conclusion of the event, a number of contestants were amazed at how the convertible’s roof automatically retracted in 12 seconds or less, prompting more inquiries about its features. At present, the waiting list for the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata has reached almost 100 ready buyers