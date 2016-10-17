BDO selling US dollar denominated fixed rate senior notes

BDO Unibank Inc. plans to sell US dollar-denominated fixed-rate senior notes (“senior notes”) under its medium-term note program. These represent direct, unsecured obligations of BDO. The senior notes are expected sold through a bookbuilding process to both international and local institutional investors under the so-called Reg S format.

Proceeds of the senior notes are for the bank’s general funding and relending operations. Standard Chartered Bank and UBS will act as joint lead managers for the issue.

BDO is a full-service universal bank that provides a wide range of corporate and retail-banking services. The services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards and credit card services.

BDO has one of the largest distribution networks in the Philippines, with more than 1,000 operating branches and over 3,000 automated teller machines nationwide. It also has a branch in Hong Kong, as well as 27 overseas remittance and representative offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.





BDO ranked as the largest bank in the Philippines in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of June 30, 2016.