DURING the snap election campaign, Cory went to Davao to deliver one of her 3 landmark speeches to rally God and country against the Marcos dictatorship. However, the venue was Davao.

While we all loved our Tito Chito Ayala, whose lavish hospitality and vast political contributions knew no bounds, a 2-hour flight can take you to Hong Kong—but Davao? No one went with her. But the Jesuits were waiting.

They persuaded her to read a speech they had prepared, called “Land of Broken Promises.” In it, she committed to enact a sweeping agrarian reform law. She returned to Manila to an open-mouthed reception from us. “Whaaaaat? Agrarian reform? The Americans will think we are communists.” Still, we thought, try getting a Congress to pass it.

Unexpectedly she won; and so decisively that the Congress dissolved. All the powers of government devolved upon her, including the power to make laws. The Jesuits turned up again to remind her of her promise. Panic time for us.

Some of us came up with a brilliant idea: sure, an agrarian reform executive order that was bold in principle—but shy in coverage; leaving it to a future Congress to flesh out. Winnie Monsod, who was not even-tempered like me, blew her top and flew off the handle. It was a most unpleasant Cabinet meeting.

I was already thinking of how to phrase what we had in mind: “Agrarian reform cannot mean just subdividing the misery on the land but must await the fruition of agricultural progress—and so divide the prosperity there on.” Rhymes.

Winnie did not buy it and resigned. I had pleaded with her not to and stay to continue influencing government for the better. It might have been that she still resented what I had down to her ball gown, which I said I would carry in my luggage with care; but which I wrapped around some precious books I had purchased to protect their edges. When she asked for it to attend the Washington ball, well…let’s just say I went into hiding.

When the draft E.O. was passed around for comment, I called my friend Sonny Dominguez. We had worked together for the great Enrique Zobel. “Sonny,” I said, “no dramatics.” I knew he held the same views as Monsod.

He had just told off the Bankers Association of the Philippines, which came to the Palace to issue an ultimatum: if we passed agrarian reform the banks would cut off all credit to those “deadbeats” on the land. Farmers still owed some P5 billion to an agricultural program, I think Masagana 99. That would be some 35 million people reneging on P5 billion of loans. Most of the loans had been faithfully paid back as poor people have an exaggerated sense of personal credit. I think the rate of repayment was 90 percent of farmer loans. So Sonny told the bankers, “Ah, so 35 million farmers fail to repay P5 billion and they are deadbeats.” The bankers nodded. “Okay,” said Sonny, “so what are a handful of Marcos cronies who never paid back a cent of”—if I recall rightly, some P230 billion in loans from just one GOCC? The bankers answered in unison, “People who made bad business judgments.”

So I was worried when I called Sonny, and said to him with some trepidation, “What do you think of the agrarian reform E.O.?”

After a nanosecond of hesitation, he said, “Why, Teddy, it is the best agrarian reform law I never saw.” He stayed in the government.

That episode comes to mind with Leni’s resignation. Duterte liked her. It doesn’t matter if she turns up at Cabinet meetings or no. Hers is not a line position. What is important is that Duterte recognized her quality and gave her a post to show her talents. From time to time, he would remark that people should not worry about his health, for he had her to succeed him. But, like barnacles set adrift by the Yellow shipwreck, old discredited crustaceans adhered to Leni with great suction and thereby stuck to the hull of the ship of state.

But barnacles spoil navigation. A good captain will dry dock his ship and scrape them off—along with she to whom the barnacles are drawn. Telling Leni not to turn up at Cabinet meetings, which are properly limited to line positions, did not mean she’d lost her job.

You might say but you, Teddy, occupied a seat in the Cory Cabinet. I did but I hardly ever spoke up. The Cabinet and I were distinctly aware that I was not a line-secretary and I had no line responsibilities. And as often as I was seated, I was out of my chair; for I was there mainly to see if her Cabinet behaved with the appropriate deference. You might say, I was her self-appointed Vyshinsky and I spared no one I felt should have earned her displeasure though I never consulted her on the matter.

To return to our subject, Leni’s exclusion from the Cabinet did not in anyway endanger the higher office to which she was elected, and whose term and tenure the Constitution and the Army guarantee to her. But she took it that way and left.

It was probably the right thing to do. But she might have waited a wee bit longer, and meanwhile scraped off the Yellow barnacles that are a drag on the ship of her political future.