Banks abhor 1-year T-bills for short-dated tenors

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received mixed results from the sale of Treasury bills (T-bills) in its auction on Monday, with total awards reaching P17.9 billion of the P20 billion on offer, awarding in full the 91- and 182-day T-bills, but only partially awarding the 364-day tenor.

The auction committee sold the 91-day T-bills at the full P8 billion offering at an average annual rate of 1.281 percent. Total tenders for the set reached P16.310 billion, with the committee rejecting P8.310 billion.

“Results were mixed in today’s auction, as the committee decided for a full award of the 91- and 182-day T-bills while partially awarding the 364-day security. The 91- and 182-day T-bills fetched average rates of 1.281 percent and 1.505 percent, broadly keeping in line with previous rates despite the 6.6 basis points rise in the six-month rate,” the BTr said.

The committee also awarded the T-bills with a tenor of 182-days, fully awarding the set with P6 billion at an average annual rate of 1.505 percent. The committee deemed an annual rate of 1.394 percent too low and 1.688 percent as too high for this set of T-bills. Total tenders reached P9.8 billion, with the BTr rejecting P3.8 billion.





“So I think this just shows that there’s a preference for shorter- dated securities, especially given the uncertainty. We consider this still a very good turnout for the auction given the timing and given all these external uncertainties,” said Erwin D. Sta. Ana, deputy treasurer of the BTr.

The T-bills maturing under 364 days with P6 billion was partially awarded a total of P3.910 billion at an average annual rate of 1.880 percent. Total tenders reached P6.710 billion, with the committee rejecting P2.8 billion. The auction deemed an annual rate of 1.599 percent too low and a rate of 2 percent too high for the set of T-bills. Uncertainties were noted to still affect the market, especially with the US Federal Reserve rate hike happening in December.

“We thought that there’s not much demand for it [364-day T-bill, although as I said it actually hurdled the minimum amount on offer. But its I think a little bit higher than what we expected. And we needed to cut it at the highest of 2 percent,” he added.

