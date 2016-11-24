Bank of China to engage more PHL SMEs

The Bank of China (BOC) will engage more Philippine small and medium enterprises (SMEs) next year, with its campaign to be highlighted by two major SME-geared road shows in 2017.

This is meant to further strengthen relations between Philippine small businesses and their Chinese counterparts, subsequently hiking investments in various sectors.

“In March [2017] 100 Chinese companies will talk to 400 to 500 Philippine companies in our next, cross-border SME matching in Singapore. SMEs in China lack information on the Philippine rules and regulations for investing, and for Philippine enterprises, it’s vice versa,” said Wang Jian, BOC general manager for the SME Services Department.

A larger SME Conference will be held in September 2017, now focusing solely on Philippine SMEs, which will either take place in Manila or Cebu.

According to Deng Jun, Bank of China’s Philippine branch head, a thousand more Philippine SMEs are expected to join the September conference.

Jian, in his speech at Tuesday’s Roadshow for BOC SME Cross-border Trade and Investment Conferences, said they intend to be selective in SMEs to engage to ensure they are properly matched with Chinese SMEs.

“The Bank of China has earmarked 2017 for the Philippines; we will be the focus of the business-to-business promotions and that is a welcome development,” the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

“We will come up with criteria to select the Philippine companies, but initially, we’re looking at those companies that have been in business for at least three years, and with revenues over a certain level, in renminbi, ” Jian added.

The BOC will be implementing its six-step process in its match-making service: information sharing, customers matching, online matchmaking, one-on-one meeting, onsite inspection and all-round banking services.

Sectors that can benefit from the business matching include agribusiness, renewable energy and technology.

The BOC has already finished the first two steps.

The BOC will also be engaging qualified SMEs to which they can channel the $3- billion credit facility pledged during President Duterte’s state visit to China.

The BOC is talking to at least 10 Philippine banks and micro-finance institutions to act as conduits for the credit lines.