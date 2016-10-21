Bank I.T. security group eyes members from nonbankers

A group of bank information-security officers is eyeing to help secure non-banking organizations that provide services, like insurance, payment and remittance from today’s financial threats.

The Information Security Officers Group (Isog) senses insurance, payment and remittance organizations are the next targets of attackers.

We just took into our fold just recently a member from the insurance industry, according to Isog President Joey Regala.

Just like banks, Regala said insurance, payment and remittance organizations should have different layers of cyberdefenses.





The group advocates for banks and other organizations with access to money to undertake joint actions with government agencies and law enforcers in fighting cyberthreats.

Right now we are collaborating with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, Regala said. The group was also discussing with the National Bureau of Investigation for similar cooperation, he added.

Said collaboration should protect the confidentiality and privacy of the banks and other organizations that provide financial services.

The Isog was formed in response to the challenges banks and financial institutions were facing to help them take proactive measures against attacks to computers, networks and database systems.

People in the bank industry are now competent, Regala said. But as the number of threats grows, the need for more competent security people also increases.

“Isog was organized to promote information security awareness because we believe information security is stronger and the best tool to fight against cybercrime,” said Regala.

Isog is also eyeing to be an information security certifying body in the Philippines.

“In the future we will see security information professionals certified by ISOG,” especially for financial institutions, Regala said.