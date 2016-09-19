Bandits release 2 more kidnap victims

TWO more kidnap victims have been released by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) as a result of the intense military operations against the group in Sulu and Basilan, the Armed Forces said on Monday.

The release of the Filipino captives came a day after the bandits freed their four other victims, Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad and three Indonesians who they had held in Sulu.

Maj. Filemon Tan, Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said Daniel Taruc and Levy Gonzales were released by their Abu Sayyaf captors in Barangay Tiptipon, Panglima Estino, Sulu at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The released kidnap victims who were subcontractors of a telecommunications company and employees of Power City Corp. were recovered by a concerned citizen who alerted authorities.





Tan said Taruc and Gonzales were kidnapped on August 6 by the bandits in Barangay Timpook, Patikul, Sulu.

“The release is the result of the continuous effort of the Joint Task Force Sulu, led by Brig. General Arnel Dela Vega, in its continuing military operations in collaboration with police counterparts to destroy the ASG in the province,” Tan said.

The military through its Public Affairs Office chief, Col. Edgard Arevalo, earlier said the Armed Forces expects that more captives would be released by the bandits owing to the continued operations against them in Sulu and Basilan.

Arevalo said the bandits could not always force their captives to be with them every time they are on the run from military forces, as this would hamper their movements.

On Saturday the bandit freed Sekkingstad, turning him over to the group of Moro National Liberation Front Founding Chairman Nur Misuari, that, in turn, turned him over to Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus G. Dureza.

Reports claimed that a ransom was paid for the freedom of the Norwegian, but this was denied by Malacañang and even the Armed Forces.

The bandits also turned over to Misuari’s group three Indonesians that they have been holding since July.