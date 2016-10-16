‘Ban on land conversion to harm PHL agriculture’

ECONOMIC managers and Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo warned over the weekend that the proposed blanket ban on land conversion will derail efforts to revitalize the country’s agriculture sector.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, Budget Secretary

Benjamin E. Diokno, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Robredo made this pronouncement in a position paper against the land-conversion ban.

“Paradoxically, agriculture sector revitalization may suffer under this proposed policy,” the paper read.

With the ban on land-use conversion, the government officials warned that land requirements may not be met for agriculture-based processing and manufacturing activities, which can help make food affordable, increase farmers’ incomes and generate export revenues. Pernia said the joint position paper against the land-conversion ban has been transmitted to the Office of the President last week.





The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said President Duterte approved the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) proposal for a two-year moratorium on land conversion, which disallows the conversion of agricultural land to nonagricultural uses. This was intended to support the country’s food-security program.

“While we are one with DAR in finding ways to address the country’s food-security concern, food security has to be met through some other means,” Pernia said in his letter to the Office of the President.

However, Robredo and the economic managers said they support the DAR proposal to create a task force that will assess the status of land-use conversion in the country and seek the necessary support of other implementing agencies.

Instead of imposing a two-year ban, the position paper called for the implementation of national land-use regulation and the enactment of a National Land Use Law.

“In the immediate term, government must strictly implement existing laws, which already cover nonconversion of prime agricultural lands, lands subject to land reform, irrigated lands, protected areas and other areas nonnegotiable for conversion,” the position paper read.

“In the medium-term, the legislature should enact a National Land Use Code that shall cover not only land-use conversion but also effective land administration. Further, a National Land Use Code will help reduce congestion in Metro Manila and other emerging metropolitan cities like Cebu and Cagayan de Oro,” it added.

The position paper noted that the ban on land-use conversion will introduce more delays in reducing the government’s housing backlog, which the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council projects to reach more than 5.5 million units this year.

The ban will also impede the development of resettlement and evacuation areas in disaster-stricken areas, which are mostly agricultural. “Simply put, this will delay improving the living conditions of millions of Filipinos with the increase in cost of land for housing. In short, the ban is antipoor,” it added.

Earlier, militant party-list groups criticized Robredo and the economic managers for opposing the planned moratorium.

Party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis said the position of economic managers runs counter to the policy direction of the DAR, which was approved by President Duterte last month.

“The Neda is actually contradicting the progressive direction of the Duterte administration. The opposition on the two-year land ban is a spoiler and is a slap in the faces of poor, landless farmers, especially in areas threatened by various land-conversion projects,” Casilao said.