‘Bajo de Masinloc remains off-limits to Filipino fishers’

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) on Wednesday urged President Duterte to use his “cordial relations” with the Chinese government to allow Filipino fishermen access to Bajo de Masinloc.

Also known as Scarborough Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc remains “off-limits” to Filipino fishermen, according to Pamalakaya, despite the warming up of relations between the Philippines and China.

According to Pamalakaya, it is high time Mr. Duterte used this to the advantage of small fishermen, particularly from Zambales and nearby towns and provinces, to gain access to Bajo de Masinloc anew.

“Since President Duterte is on very good terms with China, we challenge him to use it for a peaceful resolution of the sea row, and ask China to respect our fishers’ rights in their traditional fishing grounds in the West Philippine Sea,” Pamalakaya Chairman Fernando Hicap said in a statement.





Until now, Pamalakaya said Filipino fishermen continue to experience intimidation and harassment perpetrated by the Chinese Coast Guard whenever they try to fish even near the country’s fishing ground.

The latest incident allegedly took place on September 6.

Citing reports from the Philippine coast guard (PCG), Chinese coast guard onboard a rubber boat ordered the Filipino fishermen aboard two fishing boats to leave the fishing ground.

Three Chinese rubber boats reportedly blocked the Filipino fishermen from fishing in the area.

Bajo de Masinloc, a shoal that is about 124 nautical miles away from the coastline of Zambales, is within the country’s 220-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and 150-nautical-mile extended continental shelf, as declared by the international law of the sea.

Pamalakaya condemned China’s antagonistic approach to Filipino fishermen, describing it as a clear violation of the international tribunal’s ruling favoring the Philippines’s claim on the disputed West Philippine Sea.

“Despite the International Tribunal’s ruling favoring the Philippines claim over the West Philippine Sea, China consistently poses its irrational claim in our territory and harasses our fishermen who are making livelihood out of our own fishing grounds,” Hicap said.

On July 12 the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea issued its ruling favoring the the country’s claim in the West Philippine Sea, declared that China’s 9-dash line assumption as without legal and historical basis.

The International Tribunal eventually ordered China to pull out all its troops and personnel in the disputed waters and let the Filipino fishers sail in their own territory, but to no avail.