B.O.C.-Cebu collected P13.7 billion from January to September

CEBU CITY—The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Cebu port has collected a total of P13.713.7 billion from January to September of this year.

A collection report released by BOC-Cebu District Collector Rico Rey Francis S. Holganza said the BOC-Cebu has a target collection of P12.949.7 billion to this period.

Conrado Abarintos, BOC-Cebu Cash Division chief, said this means they have a surplus of P763.90 million.

Abarintos said the BOC-Cebu was assigned a target collection of P17.5 billion this year. The target collection for 2016 was supposed to be P19.4 billion, but was reduced in July due to the downtrend in fuel prices.





Abarintos said the taxes and duties paid by oil companies in Dumaguete and the importation of heavy machineries by some power plants and construction materials in Cebu helped them surpass their target collection up to September.

The Customs District Collection-7 is comprised of the Port of Cebu, which is the main port, and the sub-ports of Mactan and Dumaguete.

BOC-Cebu has exceeded its 2015 target collection by over P923.3 million as it collected a total of P16.53 billion against a target of P15.60 billion.