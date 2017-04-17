B.I.R.: Lucio Tan has no pending P30-billion tax-evasion case

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Monday said there is no pending tax-evasion case against Lucio C. Tan Sr., contrary to President Duterte’s allegation in Qatar over the weekend that the business tycoon has P30 billion in unpaid taxes.

Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay told financial reporters he is not aware of any pending case against Tan. But, he added, “Give me a few days and I’ll look at the records and talk to the BIR assessment people, and probably I can come out with a definite answer [in line with the President’s statement].”

“As far as I know, we have not developed a case regarding those that the President mentioned, but if there is a case, then we will do our job,” Dulay said.

Tan has been consistently included in Forbes’s list of the world’s richest billionaires. For this year, he was ranked 501st, with $3.7 billion. His LT Group has interests in various industries, including tobacco, spirits, banking and property development.

Dulay said if other big companies are found among those businesses not paying correct taxes, then the BIR will do its job and build tax-evasion cases against them.

“Right now, we do not see any big company not paying taxes. But, like I said, if we do see some or if we receive reports, then we will look into it. It is all a matter of evidence and reviewing records,” he added.

The BIR commissioner encouraged delinquent taxpayers to avail themselves of the bureau’s compromise program, which does not only enable them to pay their duties and taxes, but also help fund the government’s various projects.

“I think they are listening, I have a lot of interviews encouraging taxpayers to avail themselves of the BIR’s compromise program. This is for the country, and settling their taxes will be good for them also, because one of these days they will need a tax clearance, and if they have an existing case, they will not be given a tax clearance. They will not be able to continue their business operations,” he said.

In the same event in Qatar, Duterte also brought up the alleged P1.56-billion tax deficiency of Golden Donuts Inc. of the Prieto family, which surfaced three years ago.

“We are still looking at the parameters of the settlement, because it is not a closed case. I gave instructions to the legal [department] to take a look again at that Dunkin’ Donuts issue, and they are working on it. I plan to sit down with Deputy Commissioner Jesus Clint O. Aranas, who is on top of that case, so we can look at the status of this investigation,” he added.