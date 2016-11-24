Azkals eye semis

IT’S win or go home for the Philippine men’s football team, as the Azkals face defending champion Thailand in an important Group A match on Friday in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2016 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Game time is set at 8 p.m., with the home squad eyeing the remaining semifinal spot with a win against the Thais, whom they have never beaten in the last 20 years.

A win by the Azkals will earn them their fourth semifinals appearance in the Suzuki Cup.

The fate of the PHL XI, which holds two points in Group A after two draws, also lies on the other match between Singapore and Indonesia, also at 8 p.m., at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

In case the Azkals take another draw, the winner of the other match will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

But if Indonesia and Singapore, each holding one point, settle for a draw, the PHL XI will advance to the next round even if it loses by not more than two goals to the Thais.

Azkals Head Coach Thomas Dooley knew they are facing a daunting task of beating the region’s best football team.

“These are the games that we, as players and coaches, are looking for,” Dooley said in the prematch press conference on Thursday at the Marco Polo Hotel. “It will be a challenge for us, and the goal for us here in the Philippines is to get to the next level and go to the finals.”

The PHL XI had a scoreless draw against Singapore and settled for a 2-2 versus Indonesia.

But Dooley remains positive and their previous game gave them the needed confidence in facing the Thais on Friday.

“You could see that everybody is ready to play, everybody is very strong, very positive, and I think this is something we need from the beginning. I think it’s a positive sign for us,” he said.

Skipper Phil Young Husband, Stephan Schrock, Misagh Bahadoran, Manny Ott, Mike Ott, Amani Aguinaldo and Pika Minegishi are expected to banner the Azkals against the Thais, who are already safe in the semis with two wins and six full points.

Dooley said the game will be difficult and the pressure is there for them to deliver, especially in front of the home crowd.

“It will be a little bit more pressure to the players in the field, but in the last two games, the effort and energy I could see in the team, it’s there and it’s just what you need. I don’t think it will be any more different than the games before, we just have to focus, play 90 minutes, and make less mistakes as possible,” Dooley said.

“Anything can happen. The only thing you can control is you, so you prepare as hard as you should. You need to be 100-percent ready and focused, be the best you can be to win. We have to prepare for the best game ever in our lives for tomorrow,” he added.

Thailand’s seasoned Coach Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang said they will treat the game just like the way they played their first two matches.

“Were already in the next round but tomorrow’s game is important, too. Our goal is three more points, same last two matches. We’ll change some position but 20 players in our team is strong,” Senamuang said

“If you want to go on the next round, you have to beat us tomorrow. Same with Singapore and Indonesia, they have to play their best if they want to advance to the next round,” he added.