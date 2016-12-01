Ayo: We are motivated

MOTIVATION is no longer an issue every time archrivals De La Salle and Ateneo de Manila clash in any sport in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Green Archers).

And now that two rival schools are facing off for the Season 79 UAAP men’s basketball crown, Green Archers Head Coach Aldin Ayo said the team that brings the right game plan has the edge to bring home the title.

Ayo and the Green Archers intently watched the Blue Eagles’ 69-68 overtime escape over dethroned champion Far Eastern University (FEU) in their do-or-die Final Four encounter on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Physically, the players are ready. On being motivated, of course, they are motivated because it’s Ateneo. What will matter here is your game plan, if you can execute it properly,” said Ayo, whose squad had an easier route to the best-of-three championship series after disposing off No. 4 seed Adamson University in their Final Four match.

“I’m very optimistic the way I see it during our practices. I see their body language and gestures, they have surrendered to the system,” Ayo added.

The Green Archers finished the elimination round with a 13-1 win-loss record and their lone defeat was inflicted by no less than the Blue Eagles in the second round of the elimination phase on November 5, 83-71.

The loss denied La Salle of a sweep and an automatic finals seat. But Ayo said there is a silver lining in that defeat and it will serve as an extra motivation from him and the players.

“We are extra motivated because they took something from us. I will not forget that November 5. It’s the kind of a loss that makes you ponder on where your career started, on how painful your experience before was and how you reached this level,” Ayo said.

“In La Salle kasi, the expectation is too high and, although it was only one loss, it felt like we lost everything,” he said.

The loss was extra painful for Ayo, as it was his first experience of the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry. He did not coach in their first-round encounter which the Green Archers handily won, 97-81. He served a one-game suspension for his misbehavior against University of the East.

There is no doubt La Salle is the favorite in the series with soon-to-be-named Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ben Mbala and graduating forward Jeron Teng leading their charge.

And the Green Archers are fresher compared to the Blue Eagles, who fought the Tamaraws in two grueling games with backup center Isaac Go, the hero in Ateneo’s overtime thriller, injuring his nose.

But Ayo downplayed the favorite’s tag—although he feels the pressure to win it all, especially because he was recruited by no less than former Ambassador Danding Cojuangco Jr. to bring the UAAP crown back to Taft. Ayo led Letran to the National Collegiate Athletic Association crown last season.

Ayo is on the verge of collegiate basketball history for winning back-to-back titles in two separate major college leagues.

