Avian influenza outbreak prompts ban on Japanese, German poultry

The government has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and domestic and wild birds from Japan and Germany.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it made the decision after Japan and Germany reported to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) that there were outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in their respective regions.

“[The ban is being imposed] to prevent the entry of HPAI virus to protect the health of the public and the local poultry population,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said in Memorandum Orders 30 and 31, copies of which were obtained by reporters on Monday.

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported to OIE on November 29 that there were HPAI (H5) virus outbreak in Aomori-shi, Aomori and Sekikawa-mura, Niigata, Japan, affecting ducks and layers as confirmed by Aoori Livestock Hygiene Service Centre and Niigata Livestock Hygiene Service Centre.

Meanwhile, Germany’s bundesministerium für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft reported to the OIE on November 11 and 14 that there were outbreaks of HPAI (H5N8) virus in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, affecting chicken, duck and turkey farms, as confirmed by the Friedrich-Loeffler Institute.

With the ban in place, the government has suspended the processing, evaluation of the application, and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance of domestic and wild birds and poultry products from the Netherlands.

The DA warned that it will confiscate all shipments of the banned commodities originating from Flevoland, the Netherlands. The ban does not cover heat-treated products.

“Frozen poultry meat with slaughter/process date of 21 days prior to the HPAI outbreaks are allowed to enter the country subject to veterinary quarantine rules and regulations,” Piñol said.

Manila usually imposes a temporary ban on poultry products from areas where there are HPAI outbreaks as a preventive measure.

Currently the Philippines is one of the few countries in Southeast Asia that remains free from the dreaded avian influenza virus. The virus, which resurfaced in Asia in 2003, crippled poultry industries in neighboring countries, such as Vietnam.

Earlier, the DA said the country’s bird flu-free status will allow poultry producers to access major markets for poultry products, such as the Middle East.

Image Credits: Bethany Hahn via AP