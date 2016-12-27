Autonomy and continuity in CHED

IN 1994 the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) was created by virtue of Republic Act (RA) 7722 as an agency separate and distinct from what we now call the Department of Education (DepEd).

While it was attached to the Office of the President for administrative purposes, the CHED was envisioned to be an agency that would be imbued with autonomy and continuity, beyond the reach of politics. In fact, it is also for this reason that RA 7722 created the Higher Education Development Fund (HEDF), an endowment fund for universities and colleges, in order to precisely safeguard the fiscal autonomy of

the CHED.

The CHED was so structured under its organic law as to require much higher qualifications. Section 5 of RA 7722 requires that the chairman and the commissioners of the CHED: (1) have earned a doctorate; (2) have been actively engaged in higher education for at least 10 years, and must not have been candidates for elective positions in the elections immediately preceding their appointment; (3) be academicians known for their high degree of professionalism and integrity who have distinguished themselves as experts in their chosen fields of learning; and, finally, (4) belong to different academic specializations.

In order to insulate the institution and higher education from shifting political tides, the law also specifically defines a fixed term of office for the CHED chairman and commissioners. In addition, apart from providing a four-year term, without prejudice to one’s reappointment, it also included the following safeguards: (1) The chairman and commissioners were prohibited from appointing representatives to act on their behalf; (2) their terms of office were on a staggered basis; and (3) ensuring that there is no vacuum in leadership, they were to hold office until their successors shall have been appointed

and qualified.

The creation of the CHED is part of broad education reforms formulated by the Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom)—an unprecedented effort made by both houses of Congress, which I chaired, to systematically review and reshape the Philippine education system. The Edcom Report laid the groundwork for the many reforms

being implemented today.

Colleges and universities around the country face a critical time of transition, as we fully implement K to 12 in basic education. The CHED and its capable chairman, Dr. Patricia B. Licuanan, have been at the helm of a nationwide effort to give stability and direction the sector needs at a time where low college enrollment threatens so many of our schools. At the same time, the CHED is guiding these institutions through changes in curriculum at the college level and providing opportunities for faculty and staff to earn master’s and doctorate degrees, generating much-needed upgrading of knowledge in the sector, and increasing the country’s graduates’ competitiveness against

their Asean peers.

We must not allow divisive campaigns to leave a legacy of chaos, confusion and politics. The CHED must be allowed to continue doing its difficult, often thankless, but invaluable work for the future Filipino leaders, scientists, artists and professionals.

