‘Audit of agencies aimed at hiking funds for free college education’

To determine the underperforming and underspending agencies, the House Committee on Appropriations will conduct a performance audit of all government offices.

National Unity Party Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles of Davao City, the panel chairman, said his committee would look at the budget of underperforming agencies, underspending offices, unspent funds and unutilized funds in 2017.

These could serve as fund sources for the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was recently signed into law by President Duterte.

“We can derive our free college education fund from the allocations of underperforming agencies and those with poor absorptive capacity,” Nograles said.

Under this year’s national budget, Nograles said at least P8 billion was allotted in the Higher Education Support Fund (HESF) to finance free tertiary education in state universities and colleges “so there should be no problem at all in sourcing the funds needed to finance the free college-education law.”

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said at least P8 billion to P16 billion is needed to fund the free tertiary education next year.

Also, Nograles said the lower chamber can still adjust Malacañang’s proposed P3.767-trillion national budget for 2018 “so that the government’s free college education program is fully implemented”.

“I’m sure we can easily raise at least P8 billion which will be programmed in the 2018 national expenditure program for full implementation of the free-education act,” Nograles said.

“We have already reviewed the possible financial implications and complications of this proposal, and I can safely say that there is enough money to jumpstart this and sustain it in the long term,” Nograles added.

According to the lawmaker, his panel will push for the inclusion of the DBM in the technical working group which would draw up the implementing rules and regulations for the free college education law.

For his part, House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte of Camarines Sur said the President’s signing into law of the free-tuition bill will go a long way in helping the government achieve economic inclusion for all, “as education is the great social equalizer”.

“Giving youths access to college education will enable them to eventually get quality and better paying jobs, which, in turn, will spell better living standards for them,” Villafuerte said.

“Hence, this measure is crucial to the President’s agenda for high and inclusive growth,” he added.

Supplemental budget

Meanwhile, Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of the First District of Albay urged Malacañang to ask Congress for a supplemental budget to finance the free tertiary education law.

“The needed funds for school year 2018-2019 can be sourced by excising the usual excess fat in the proposed budget, or it can be covered by a supplemental budget to be proposed by the President for inclusion in the 2018 budget,” he said.

The lawmaker added the amount to be appropriated for free tertiary education in government institutions should include a “realistic” estimate of increases in enrollment of qualified students consequent to the enactment of the law.

“The budget needed should not be pegged at present enrolment levels which are likely to be surpassed,” Lagman said.

“Students who come from families who could afford to pay tuition fees must be encouraged to opt out in order to reduce the total amount needed,” he added.

Lagman also said the supplemental budget can also include requisite increases in the appropriations for the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Last week the House Committee on Appropriations deferred the consideration of the P60-billion budget of the DA for 2018, as several lawmakers sought for increased in funding for the agency.

House Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairman and Partly-list Rep. Jose T. Panganiban Jr. of Anac-IP backed the original P220-billion budget proposal of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol.