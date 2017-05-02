Asean heads ‘deliberately’ ducked China aggression

It might be peculiar to hear, but none of the 10 leaders who attended the Asean Summit raised alarm over the increasing land reclamation and militarization of China in the South China Sea, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed.

DFA Executive Director Zaldy B. Patron on Tuesday said there was no motion from leaders of the region to certify as urgent the superpower’s aggression.

“[The leaders] want to reflect [on] the discussion as accurately as possible…and there was no one who had strongly pushed or mentioned anything about land reclamation and militarization during the summit and plenary,” Patron said.

This might intrigue maritime experts, as the diplomat revealed even other Asean claimants of the South China Sea, including the aggressive Vietnam, did not open the discussion with their neighboring countries.

“There was no mention of the arbitration because there was no consensus to have it reflected in any of the Asean statements,” Patron said.

However, leaders of the region agreed a framework of the code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea must be completed by the middle of the year to avoid further tensions within the area, the envoy noted.

He added a third technical working group meeting will be held this month to finalize the elements of the framework.

“We are hoping that in August, we can have some positive development which we can announce publicly,” Patron said.

Reacting to popular opinion by maritime experts, the diplomat pointed out it was right for the Philippines not to invoke the arbitration just yet, given the legal strategy President Duterte was trying to formulate with regard to the territorial dispute.

Patron explained the arbitration will always be in Manila’s hand, as it was a ruling handed down by international court.