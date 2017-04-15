As laid-back as its designer

Text & photos by Mike Besa

Freddy Couples is golf’s Mr. Cool. Everything about him exudes this. His demeanor, the way he carries himself, the fact that he doesn’t use a glove and that sweetest of sweet swings put Couples at the very top of the cool-o-meter. His performance at the 2017 Masters merely served to underscore just how cool the laid-back Couples really is.

Couples codesigns golf courses with his design partner, Gene D. Bates. This venture began in 1992 and resulted in the formation of Couples Bates Golf Design firm (Now Bates Golf Design Group). To date, they have over 20 award-winning championship golf courses in their portfolio worldwide.

Now, lest you think that Couples lets his partner do the grunt work then just adds his signature to the project, nothing is further from the truth. Couples lends his inimitable personality to each of his courses. His only golf course in the country, the appropriately named Couples Course at Riviera Golf and Country Club in the rolling hills of Silang, Cavite, is proof positive of that. The property is gorgeous. The old-growth rain forest and numerous ravines line the fairways and provide a magnificent backdrop for the golf holes. It was a canvas worthy of Couples and he did not disappoint.

Couples’s nickname on the PGA Tour was Boom Boom since he was one of the longest drivers of the golf ball in his prime. Couples gives golfers at the Riviera lots of opportunities to swing the big stick. Most of the fairways are generous, tempting us to do our worst. Stray from them and out-of-bounds lurks everywhere, so be forewarned.

The course measures 7,102 yards from the tips with each forward tee box moving you roughly 600 yards closer as they go. The hilly topography means extreme variety of the holes. There are many forced carries but none more spectacular and spine chilling as the one on 11.

Couples was also a consummate long iron player and ball-striker, so expect to be tested in this area, as well. The tee shot on eight and the second shot on 15 are the most severe but neither is unfair. Both are gorgeous golf holes that should soothe the sting from a poor score. Four and five will test you on the outward nine, as well. They measure a combined 911 yards so the pressure will be on to find both in regulation.

The greens are large and forgiving targets, but have significant amounts of slope in them, which means that you could find yourself with a 60-foot putt that breaks several ways before getting to the cup. This puts a premium on your iron play.

When you miss the green, he gives you options for the recovery shot. This is a particularly endearing trait of the Couples Course; it doesn’t require that you play it a certain way to get the best results. You can bump your ball on many of the greens; keep an eye out for these opportunities.

That’s not to say that you won’t be required to fly the ball to the green. The par 3s here all demand a forced carry. The green on five is elevated so flying the ball on is the only way to hit it close to a pin on the right side.

My favorite stretch of holes is 12 through 15. It’s a magnificent stretch of holes that mimics a course on the garden isles of Hawaii. It’s as good a quartet of holes as you’ll find anywhere in the country. I have an affinity for 13 and 15, a pair of strong, very beautiful par 4s.

At 441 yards, 13 will test you from tee to green. The fairway doglegs to the left but the path to the dogleg is defended by the fairway bunker at the corner of the dogleg. The approach into the green requires the utmost precision to avoid the hazard short and right of what seems to be the smallest green of the lot.

Fifteen is stunning; a long sweeping 459-yard monster. Yet, another forced carry to a fairway that sweeps to the left to a green very heavily defended on the left side. Use the contours of the fairway to find the heart of the green. A fantastic golf hole.

To sum up your entire range will be tested on the Couples Course but you won’t feel like you got beaten up when you walk off. You’ll be recharged, refreshed and, perhaps, a bit sad that the round’s come to an end. And that’s a very good thing.

The Couples is currently getting a bit of a freshening up. Sand is being added to the bunkers and some of the greens had been top-dressed with sand to get them into tournament shape. That had always been one of the knocks about Riviera; maintenance has been less than stellar. Thankfully, the new leadership at the club has made strides in every area of management at the club with maintenance as a priority.

Our round there validated those claims. Other than the afflicted greens, the remaining greens putted very well. They roll the ball nicely and pose interesting challenges. The fairways played hard and fast with summer hitting its stride but they are fair and the ball sits up nicely. The bunkers are still a mixed bunch but most have been rehabilitated with the others waiting their turn. The course should be more than presentable soon.

We love the fact that the Riviera has a proper bar in the clubhouse. It’s the best venue there to enjoy your postround snacks with the ice-cold libation of your choice. Food is a great value. It’s good and the servings are generous. It features Filipino, Continental, Japanese and Korean specialties; a most eclectic mix.

The Riviera remains a tremendous value, given the quality of the two golf courses here. If you buy for the love of the game, you cannot be disappointed. Management might be in transition but it’s finally headed in the right direction. The facilities are looking their age. It’s not going to take much to spruce the club up but it will take more than a little to upgrade the rather tired facilities. Management recognizes this and hopefully will address this soon with the availability of the appropriate funding.

Walk-in rates are P2,800 and the member-accompanied rate is P1,600. Carts are P1,000 and caddie fees compare with the other great Cavite courses at P500.