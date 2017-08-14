ARMM prioritizes psychosocial 1st aid, feeding to crisis-hit schools in Lanao

DAVAO CITY—First-aid therapy sessions and feeding programs would be given significant weight when the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) goes full blast in assisting schools affected by the terrorist attack on Marawi City.

That would practically include all schools in Lanao del Sur. The crisis has spread across the province after those in Marawi City and immediate surrounding areas fled the terror attack on May 23 and subsequent government military action that continues to this day.

The Department of Education (DepEd)-ARMM said it has drafted a recovery program and conducted initial damage assessment for schools affected by the Marawi City crisis.

Among the programmed actions would be holding of psychosocial first aid and a feeding program for school children, said Alfhadar Pajiji, DepEd-ARMM assistant secretary.

He added the ARMM would also continue providing e-learning assistance, saying it would send facilities to support online requirement to areas with damaged electrical lines.

Government and private-relief agencies have been extending psychological-therapy sessions to children in the evacuation centers and in the communities where other evacuees have sought shelter among relatives and friends.

Pajiji said the psychosocial-therapy sessions and first aid would also be given to the 1,400 teachers in the affected schools.

“This is also our plan because we are pretty sure that it’s not only the learners who are affected but also the teachers,” he added.

The DepEd-ARMM said it has coordinated with government’s Gawad Kalinga provide hot meals to 1,000 school children on July 5, and, while it did not say if this was done daily, it assured the feeding program was ongoing.

Initial damage assessment shows the following areas with damaged schools, whether partly or entirely: Ibango Elementary School, Marawi Pilot Central School, Dangcal Elementary School, Lower Dansalan Elementary School, Dansalan National High School, Raya Madaya Elementary School, Disomangcop Elementary School, Marinaut Central Elementary School, Banggolo Central Elementary School and Madaya Lilod Elementary School.

Damage in those schools were initially estimated to run into P120 million.

In the draft recovery program, the DepEd-ARMM has assigned to the Department of Public Works and Highways for the design and construction to repair or replace damaged school buildings, Pajiji said. He estimated the number of affected schools to be around 132, with 22,714 students and 2,933 teachers.

As of late last month, the DepEd-ARMM has been operating 11 “temporary learning spaces” as alternative schools in six municipalities. These cover 3,289 school children and 122 teachers.

In pursuing the e-learning assistance to all areas in Lanao del Sur, Pajiji added assistance to affected schools would already include solar panels with batteries to store power, seven tablets and a laptop. Also included were provision of hygiene kits and medicine.

Pajiji said e-learning is a regular project of the DepEd-ARMM under its computerization program intended for Geographically Isolated and Disadvantage Areas (Gida). Secondary schools under Gida have also been included in the current response to the crisis.

Compostela Valley province, meanwhile, sent chocolates to the government military and the National Police who are fighting in Marawi City.

“These chocolates are given alongside the thank-you cards written by students, women’s groups, teachers and other professionals, barangay officials, tribal groups and indigenous people, and the parent-teachers associations in the province.

Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy said, “This is our simple gesture of thanks and gratitude to our soldiers and policemen fighting for our country in Marawi City.” He added chocolates serve as “an energy treat to the battle-fatigued soldiers and policemen who have been fighting nonstop against the Maute ISIS- inspired terror group”.