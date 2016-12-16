ARMM has P10.1 billion for 2017 infrastructure

By Manuel T. Cayon 16 December 2016

DAVAO CITY – The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will spend as much as P10.1 billion for infrastructure projects in 2017.

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman and regional legislators signed on December 15 the Public Works Act of 2017 “that authorizes the appropriation of P10.1 billion for infrastructure projects in ARMM”.

The ARMM Bureau of Public Information said the budget would cover the construction of major roads and bridges, water supply, seaports, shores, drainage canal, flood control, strategic infrastructure projects in support of tourism, agriculture, peace and security, public health or sanitation, and other socio-economic development activities and those in conflict- or calamity-affected areas.

The information office said the appropriation “will be effective even beyond fiscal year 2017 until fully released, obligated, and disbursed for the purpose”.

The infrastructure funds will be properly distributed to the five provinces and two cities in the region, it added.

The Public Works and Highways Department in the ARMM is the implementing agency through its dis-trict engineering offices.

“We will make sure that all the provinces will receive development projects from the regional government,” Gov. Hataman said.

DPWH-ARMM Secretary Engr. Don Mustapha Loong also assured the implementation of the projects would be undertaken “through competitive public bidding”.

“The Regional Project Monitoring Committee, inclusive of the legislative assembly members or representatives, will conduct periodic checking and validation of the status of project implementation based on the approved program of work, project specifications, and time frame of completion,” it said.