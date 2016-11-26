Ariana weaves wonders

THE Philippines’s Ariana Thea Patrice Dormitorio lived up to her billing as a rising star in mountain-bike racing after she ruled the women’s elite marathon race of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)-sanctioned Nuvali Dirt Weekend in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Dormitorio won in five hours, 12 minutes and 12 seconds, while Melissa Jaroda (5:16:45) finished second and Avegail Rombaon (5:19:45) third in the event that lured 1,500 cyclists.

Japan’s Motoshi Kadota pedaled his way through obstacles and mud over a technical course to rule the 90-kilometer men’s elite race in 5:06:17.87 over Alvin Benosa (4:09:13.92) of Team BMC Philippines and former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eusebio Quiñones (4:11:05.79).

The race served as the Asian qualifying leg of the 2017 Cross Country Marathon World Championship in Germany.

The top 3 finishers each received P50,000, P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

“We were excited to be back here in Nuvali for the Dirt Weekend. This year we took the competition up a notch with new and longer routes to 90 km from 70 km last year, designed to challenge the local and international cycling community with a noteworthy qualifying race,” UCI technical delegate Geoff Kronenburg said.

“We are honored to host such a prestigious event. Aside from the fun and excitement it will bring to the participants, we also advocate clean energy through biking. We promote healthier lifestyle and be a platform for Filipino athletes to be exposed to a big tournament,” Nuvali General Manager John Estacio added.

Darwin Espallo topped the men’s 35-km open category with Melchor Abejuro and Froilan Veranga completing the podium, while Tatiano Cobrador dominated the women’s open division, followed by Lela Charise Angeles and Rica Mae Monggao.

Dirt Weekend also featured its signature 35-km Dirt Weekend Cross Country Fun Race, which had over a thousand participants.