Are you ready for ‘Trump World’?

DURING political campaigns, candidate statements usually come down to three types. The first is that they say what they really intend to do. Next comes the things they say to hopefully get more votes but do not intend to push through with. Finally, candidates talk about ideas that the voters actually do not care about but that makes the candidate look good in the press.

Those three elements are also found in the wedding vows we make.

Prior to the election, voters respond to the candidates in three ways. There is happiness that a candidate is finally going to do the right thing. Next, some voters dismiss the ideas that they do not like and focus on the “good” things that the candidate said. Other voters use the “negatives” they find in a candidate’s statements as a confirmation that their pick for office is obviously the “right choice”.

Those are the justifications we make to friends about why we chose or did not choose a particular person to be our future spouse.

After the election, supporters of the winning candidate know that all their dreams have come true. Supporters of the loser know that all their worst nightmares are now a reality. That is the reactions of a mother-in-law after the wedding

is finished.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States. Already the mothers-in-law in the Philippines are going hysterical. “Trump win a threat to BPO industry” and “Solons fear Trump presidency to hurt BPOs” read the headlines. Here is the reality. For US call-center agents, the average hourly wage is $12.87 plus minimal benefits. For manufacturing jobs, the average hourly wage is $20.60-plus benefits that average another $13.35 per hour. That is why “Trump Leans on Carrier to Keep 2,000 US Jobs From Moving to Mexico” and then “Carrier says it has struck a deal with Trump to keep nearly 1,000 jobs in Indiana”.

Perhaps, because math is hard and the financial markets are even more difficult for solons and economists, the greatest concerns for the Philippines in “Trump World” are an excessive strengthening of the dollar and increasing interest rates—not due to an insignificant Federal Reserve (the Fed) rate hike—but because of that stronger dollar. The Euro currency is potentially headed to below dollar parity and that will force the financial markets to raise interest rates beyond what anyone now expects. While the Fed has done nothing this year, the financial markets have raised US interest rates through market pricing on the 10-year US government bond by 58 percent from 1.450 percent to 2.298 percent.

But even then how worried should we be? The latest interest yield on Philippine government 10-year bonds is 5.213 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in Thailand, 4.4 percent in Malaysia, Vietnam’s 6.2 percent and 8.28 percent for Indonesia. We are in the middle of local yields. However, the key is the risk of the bonds as measured by the price of Credit Default Swaps. Here the Philippines is safer than all the rest, except Thailand.

Further, the Philippines has a lower annual foreign debt payment than all those four nations. This gives the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas much room to maneuver around whatever happens. Based on policy pronouncements to this point, the greatest fear the Philippines might have of Trump World is that The Donald’s hair color and style could become popular.

