Are the call centers leaving?

Over the last years, time and again, we have heard reports that business-process outsourcing (BPO) companies might close shop and pull out of the country. The reasons given were advances in automation, infrastructure expenses, low-quality and expensive Philippine Internet, and relocating BPO jobs back to American soil and to other countries as possible alternatives.

These concerns have been headlined recently over President Duterte’s statements of militarily and economically separating from the United States pursuant to an independent foreign policy. Based on these news reports, the President’s statements have made BPO executives jittery and wary about plans to expand their operations in the country.

The Information Technology-Business Process Association of the Philippines, a BPO trade association, has sought an audience with the President to clarify his statements. Those skeptical of the President’s thrust for an independent foreign policy have criticized those working in the industry for supporting and voting for him.

There are valid reasons to be worried about the BPO industry pulling out. In 2015 alone, the industry employed over 1.15 million people in various positions and generated $21.5 billion in revenues. The industry targets revenue of $25 billion for 2016 and wants to, eventually, double the number of people employed.





The industry wants to double these numbers by the year 2022. These figures do not include the number of jobs and revenue generated by downstream industries and businesses that support or benefit from the BPO boom.

About 77 percent of this sector’s revenues are derived from servicing clients based in the US. Companies outsource their business functions, from customer service and technical support to more complex tasks, such as graphic design, Web content and research, to local firms. These investments also include American companies that have existing in-house BPO operations in the country.

It is understandable that any shift in foreign and economic policy can create a cause for worry and can have detrimental effects in the long run. But does a change in foreign policy mean that BPO companies will pull out?

Companies make their decisions based on the demands and needs of their businesses and less on political decisions or a President’s remarks on foreign policy. The average American customer-service employee earns from $14 to $16 (P600 to P800) an hour, while their counterparts in the Philippines earn from P80 to P100 an hour for the same amount and quality of work.

Then there are the costs associated with setting up an operation. Industry insiders point out that it costs at least between P75,000 and P100,000 to recruit, train and bring an agent to the revenue-generating level. As the hiring rate is less than 20 percent of those who apply, it takes an enormous amount of time and money to build a business.

Indian BPO Intelenet Global Services has announced that the company will expand its operations to 10,000 employees and plans to invest an additional $45 million for expansion. This will take three years at best. In spite of popular and ignorant opinion, the BPO business is not like hiring staff for a department store.

This is the reason, despite all the jitters and political noise, BPOs continue to invest in the Philippines. Perhaps, more important, BPO companies simply are at home in the Philippines.