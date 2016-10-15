Archers unscathed

DE LA SALLE foiled University of the Philippines’s (UP) upset bid and escaped with a 78-72 victory to preserve its perfect 9-0 won-lost record in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball action on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ben Mbala had monstrous numbers of 17 points and 20 rebounds and Jeron Teng returned from injury bay and finished with 20 points—14 he made the first half—five rebounds, two assists and as many steals for the Green Archers, who moved a win shy of a Final Four berth.

Thomas Torres chipped in 13 points, four rebounds and two steals, while rookies Aljun Melecio and Ricci Rivero added nine points each for front-running De La Salle.

De La Salle’s Aldin Ayo, who celebrated his 39th birthday with the win, snubbed the compulsory post-game interview of winning coaches.





“I think, overall, Coach Aldin was fairly happy,” Paolo Sauler, one of Ayo’s assistants, said. “The team played well. We wanted to work on execution and playing as a team. UP had a good game plan and pushed us.”

Paul Desiderio finished with 16 points and fellow veteran Jett Manuel added 13 markers and rookie Javi Gomez De Liano pumped in 11 points in the second half, where the Fighting Maroons charged back from a 16-point deficit and gave the Green Archers a scare in the stretch.

Three straight triples, two of them off Desiderio, followed by an missed three-point play by center Andrew Harris allowed UP to claw its way back from several double-digit deficits and threaten the Green Archers at 65-71. De La Salle refused to wilt, as veteran guard Torres sank two charities and Teng buried a leaning jumper from the 15-foot line to put off UP’s rally.