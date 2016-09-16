Archdiocese of Manila celebrates the Jubilee of the Laity

AS part of the continuing celebration of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy by the Archdiocese of Manila, the Jubilee of the Laity is being held today, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Lay Formation Center, San Carlos Pastoral Formation Complex in Makati City.

Spearheaded by the Archdiocesan Ministries on Lay Formation, Catechesis, Family and Life, Ecology and Youth, together with the Office for the Promotion of the New Evangelization and with the theme “Hesus: Liwanag ng Awa at Mukha ng Kawang-gawa,” the event hopes to celebrate Jesus as the true light to all mankind and to keep the light alive and burning, always felt and seen by everyone.

During this event, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, D.D., will give a talk on the topic “Eucharist that leads to Brotherhood and Social Transformation.” The Eucharistic Celebration will be presided by Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo, D.D.

The month of September is a special month for the laity. It is the month when the Feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz de Manila, the first Filipino saint and the patron of the laity, is celebrated. It is also the month of the catechists and it is within this month that the National Laity Week is celebrated.





The Jubilee of the Laity is rooted in the common calling of God to the different ministries to be a bearer of light, Jesus as the true light to all mankind. The call to the laity is a call to holiness, a holy calling that perseveres to transform the world and make possible the reign of God.

The Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy, the 27th holy year in history announced by His Holiness Pope Francis, is a Roman Catholic period of grace, peace, conversion and joy held from December 8, 2015, to November 20, 2016. It is a time for remission of sins and universal pardon focusing particularly on God’s forgiveness and mercy.

Since the beginning of the Year of Mercy, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila, through the Office of the Promotion of the New Evangelization, has conducted Sectoral Jubilee Celebrations, such as for those who are ill and for persons with disabilities, migrants, Roman Curia, for good governance and creation Jubilee, among others.

****

To know more about Caritas Manila, visit www.caritasmanila.org.ph. For your donations, please call our DonorCare lines 563-9311, 564-0205, 0999-7943455, 0905-4285001 and 0929-8343857. Make it a habit to listen to Radio Veritas 846 in the AM band, or through live streaming at www.veritas846.ph. For comments, e-mail veritas846pr@gmail.com.