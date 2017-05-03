Aquino allowed mining areas to expand by 6% despite moratorium

The Aquino administration allegedly violated its own moratorium on new mining deals when it

allowed the areas covered by Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) to increase by about 6 percent at the tail end of its term.

Some of the MPSAs that got area expansion were among those subsequently canceled by Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez in February for being within or near watersheds.

Most of the MPSA area expansions were approved in the first six months of 2016, or before the election and subsequent takeover of the Duterte administration.

A study conducted by the BusinessMirror revealed that 16 companies engaged in ore extraction, cement production and quarrying were able to expand their mining areas through amendments of their existing MPSAs.

With this, mining areas grew by a total of 35,067.35 hectares, the bulk of the expansion happening in May and June 2016.

There are 317 existing MPSAs covering a total of 603,158.21 hectares as of April 30, 2017, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s (MGB) web site. Some of the MPSAs have expired, consolidated, or canceled, but with some still under appeal.

The expansion of mining areas was done through “annexation” of areas covered by existing MPSAs, ironically despite the ban on new mining projects and the processing of mining application following the signing of Executive Order (EO) 79 by former President Benigno S. Aquino III in July 2012, which sets the policy frame-work that will guide the government and other stakeholders in the implementation and operationalization of

mining laws, rules and regulations.

The annexed areas are covered by separate mining-permit applications, including exploration.

A former MGB official consulted by the BusinessMirror said the amendment of MPSA to effect expansion of mining tenement is suspicious, especially since most happened with the ban on new mining projects, during which processing of applications of mining permits were also put on hold.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said upon review of MGB data, which was also posted on its official web site, indicated that some of the annexed areas are subject of different mining-permit applications in other areas.

“The annexed area are subject of different mining applications, hence, they should be treated as a separate mining application. Some of the areas annexed are for exploration permits,” said the source, who is a lawyer now working in the mining industry.

He added he is also not aware of any procedure wherein a mining company can apply for “annexation” of a prospective mining area into an existing MPSA.

The mining companies, whose MPSAs were amended for area expansion, was able to skip bureaucratic procedures. Mining companies are required to submit several documents indicating the successful conduct of exploration before they can move to the next phase, or the development and construction phase.

“This scheme is not illegal per se, but the timing is highly suspicious,” the source told the BusinessMirror.

“You can consider this as midnight deal because they happened two months before the new administration took over. They were able to circumvent the law to expand their mining tenement,” he added.

According to the source, the amendment to the MPSA could not have happened without the approval of the MGB director and the secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Interviewed by the BusinessMirror, former MGB Director Leo L. Jasareno said amendments to the MPSAs are allowed under EO 79 and its implementing rules and regulation.

It was during Jasareno’s watch that the amendments of the MPSAs to allow area expansion happened. Jasareno is currently acting as Lopez’s mining consultant.

“The expansion is allowed under EO 79,” he said. The expansion, he added, was allowed by the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC). He admitted that the MICC allowed the annexation of a prospective mining area to an existing area, even if they are situated in two different towns or provinces.

“It’s in the EO 79 and its implementing rules and regulation and the expansion were allowed by the MICC. These are legal because EO 79 allows the operations to continue for existing MPSA. Some companies, like cement plants, requested the MICC to expand their area because the moratorium prevents the issuance of new MPSAs. Other metallic mining companies have pending applications, too. Because of the moratorium on new mining projects, some prospective mining areas were annexed to existing areas,” he said.

The process, he said, involves the company writing a letter to the MGB. The MGB then validates the request subject to the “no-go zone” scheme, as prescribed by EO 79. The MGB, he said, only recommends and the final approval is with the environment secretary.

“The MICC, meanwhile, makes recommendations. The MICC acts as an oversight to ensure that such provision is implemented. This happened when Holcim cement wrote to the MICC invoking the provision of EO 79, which allows area expansion,” Jasareno explained.

The amendment of MPSA to expand a mining area is a mechanism that allows a mining company to continue their operations after the total estimated mineral deposits in their mining area has been depleted or has been mined out.

The area to be annexed or added to its mining tenement may or may not be within, near or adjacent to the area covered by the MPSA.

Section 7, which provides for the Grant of Mineral Agreements Pending New Legislation of DENR Administrative Order 2012-07 issued on September 10, 2012, or the Implementing Rules and Regulation of EO 79, allows expansion of existing contract areas provided that they do not exceed the maximum hectarage per province set by the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

The same provision also allowed the DENR to continue to grant and issue Exploration Permits (EP) and other forms of mining permits, such as Mineral Permits, Government Seabed Quarry Permits, Special Mineral Extraction Permit, Industrial Sand and Gravel Permits under the mining law.

Among the companies whose MPSAs were amended to expand their mining tenements is Sinophil Mining and Trading Corp., which is currently operating a 423-hectare mine site in Bunawan and Rosario, Agusan del Sur. The company’s MPSA was cancelled by the DENR, along with 74 other mineral process sharing contracts.