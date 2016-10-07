Antique to recognize seniors to mark Elderly Filipino Week celebration

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique—Gov. Rhodora J. Cadiao will be recognizing her province’s elderly, particularly those 85 years old and older, as the provincial government of Antique joins the Elderly Filipino Week celebration in adherence to Proclamation 470 that kicked off on October 1.

Antique Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Lazaro G. Petinglay said the governor’s pet project, which gives recognition and financial assistance to the elderly, will be on its second year this month.

He said the governor has lowered to 85 years from last year’s 90 years, the coverage of the yearly financial assistance to both indigents and nonindigents elderly.

Petinglay said since Antique will have a whole-month celebration, they will be holding the Senior Citizens Congress at the Robinsons Mall on October 25, where the governor is giving those 85- to 89-year- old elderly, who now number 1,164 in the province, P2,000 each; 90- to 94-year-old elderly, 202 in all, P3,000; 95 to 99 numbering 109, P5,000; and 100 years old and up, numbering 20, P10,000 each.





Citation will also be given to these elderly as a manifestation of the provincial government’s gratitude for maximizing their contribution to the society.

Petinglay said for those elderly who could not come to receive their citation and financial assistance, they can send their Special Power of Attorney through their nearest kin.

He said with the start of the Elderly Filipino Week celebration, among their other activities to be undertaken will be the hanging of streamers, advocacies, search for most outstanding senior citizens and functional barangay associations of senior citizens.

There will also be a medical mission in Bugasong town where assistive devices and hearing aids will be distributed.