Anthilla Properties, Citystate Savings Bank undertake Meycauayan project

THE Anthilla Properties Group has entered into a partnership with Citystate Savings Bank Inc. (CSBI) to finance Americana Residences, its new township project that will rise beside the new Meycauayan City Hall in Bulacan. The project, a five-story residential-commercial building featuring a condotel design, will be undertaken by Anthilla subsidiary Anthilla Land Corp.

Led by real-estate industry leader Emil L. Perez Jr., founder and president, the Anthilla Properties Group, through its Anthilla Development Corp., recently completed the development of its first condominium project, named Melbourne Residences, located on Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Palanan, Makati City.

Citystate Savings Bank is the banking arm of the ALC Group of Companies established by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua. The group also includes the Fortune Insurance Group, Eternal Group, Aliw Media Group covering the BusinessMirror and Pilipino Mirror daily newspapers, Philippines Graphic and Aliw Broadcasting Corp., among its other companies.

Citystate Savings Bank is publicly listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange, and is a member of BancNet and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., with a maximum deposit insurance for every depositor of P500,000.