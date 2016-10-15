Another fuel-price hike expected this week

LOCAL pump prices are expected to increase on Tuesday, an official of the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

Director Melita V. Obillo of the Oil Industry Management Bureau said in a text message on Saturday the prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene may go up between P0.50 and P0.60 per liter.

The price-increase estimate, she said, was based on a four-day trading period last week.

Oil companies will announce on Monday their respective price adjustments.





On Tuesday last week, prices of petroleum products increased for the second consecutive time this month, as prices in the world market soared during the past trading week.

Gasoline prices went up by P0.85 per liter; diesel by P1.55 per liter; and kerosene also by P1.55 per liter effective on October 11.

An announcement last month to freeze production was blamed for the continued increase in international oil prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) decided to slash production by up to 700,000 barrels a day from the current level of just over 33 million barrels a day. A meeting is set next month to finalize details of an agreement.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said a strong demand for oil products from the US and continued weakening of the peso against the US dollar are the main factors that led to the October 11 oil-price hike.

On October 4 oil companies effected increases of P0.35 per liter for gasoline and P0.60 per liter for diesel.

Meanwhile, Petron Corp. launched the first Euro 5 standard fuel in the country.

After successfully launching a full range of locally produced Euro 4 fuels almost a year ago, Petron marked another breakthrough in fuels technology with the introduction of the Blaze 100 Euro 5.

Blaze 100 Euro 5 contains significantly less sulfur, 10 parts per million (ppm) compared to other Euro 4 fuels (50 ppm). It also has less benzene (less than 1 percent of volume)—a known carcinogen—compared to the Philippine standard, which allows up to 2 percent by volume in gasoline. It is now available nationwide.

High sulfur levels in fuel, when combined with water vapor, can harm the environment and cause corrosive wear on valve guides and cylinder liners, leading to premature engine failure.

While Blaze 100 Euro 5 is recommended for high-end, high-performance vehicles, other vehicles will get the same power and improved fuel economy because of its special formulation.

“Petron is proud to introduce another revolutionary fuel especially formulated for Philippine driving conditions,” Petron President Ramon S. Ang said. “With the highest octane rating but the lowest sulfur content, Petron Blaze 100 Euro 5 is the best gasoline in the market by far in terms of power, efficiency and reduced emissions.”