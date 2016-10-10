Another Duterte official stands in way of miners

Miners have another Cabinet official to contend with, aside from Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael V. Mariano said he is bent on upholding the validity of issued certificate of land ownership award (CLOA), even if it would affect mining sites, like in the case of the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project. Mariano said that, if he could have his way, the Tampakan project will not be able to operate, at least under the Duterte administration.

Mariano, a militant farmer-leader and advocate, added that he is not keen on canceling the CLOAs issued within the Tampakan mines in Southern Mindanao.

“If there are CLOAs, if the CLOAs are duly registered, beneficiaries are legitimate, if there is no error in the issuance of CLOAs, and if the lands are prime agricultural lands, unless the CLOAs are cancelled, we will uphold their security of tenure,” Mariano said. Mariano added that the conflicting land use is not unique to Tampakan. “There are similar cases. That is why the issue should be resolved through interagency cooperation.

The police should also be involved because in installing farmers, we need their assistance.”

“I already asked the field operation office and legal affairs to call for an interagency dialogue to discuss the issue,” he added.

Agrarian Reform Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Luis Pangulayan said interagency coordination is being observed in resolving issues involving conflicting land-use policies, such as in Tampakan’s case.

He assured that the DAR is coordinating with various agencies to ensure that no rights, whether that of indigenous peoples (IPs) or farmers, shall be trampled upon.

“The talks with IPs have started during the previous administration and it is continuing. What we want to make sure is to respect the rights of the farmers and IPs,” he said, adding that Lopez also assured that no agricultural land will be covered by mining.

Mining sites are mostly happening in areas covered by Certificate of Ancestral Domain Titles (CADTs) or covered by claims by various IPs as part of their ancestral lands.

According to Mariano, his agency would initiate an interagency meeting between the DAR, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) to discuss the issue.

The existence of CLOAs issued to farmer-beneficiaries under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) within the proposed Tampakan mine site is one of four major issues hounding the $5.9-billion Tampakan copper-gold project.

According to DAR records, the DAR issued the CLOAs in May and July 2008, covering a total of 3,921 hectares in five different barangays in Tampakan, South Cotabato, where the project proponents intend to operate an open-pit mine.

The DENR, led by Lopez, had openly opposed the multibillion-dollar mining project because of its potential impact to the environment and the people. Lopez is concerned about the destructive nature of open-pit mining method, with approximately the size of 700 football fields to be affected.

Last month Lopez announced issuing a show-cause order against the project, threatening to cancel its environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for failing to address the CLOA issue.

The Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI) had already issued a reply to the show-cause order, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) are now coordinating to come up with a decision, Environment Senior Undersecretary Leo L. Jasareno said.

“It is up to the EMB and MGB now,” he said.

To recall, the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) tasked the DAR, DENR, DILG and NCIP to resolve the issues hounding the Tampakan copper-gold project.

The MICC, mandated to resolve big mining issues, has not yet been convened under the Duterte administration. Tampakan has the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

It straddles four provinces in Southern Mindanao, namely, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and Davao del Sur. Its proponents are the SMI, the holder of the Mineral Processing and Sharing Agreement, and the Australian firm Indophil Resources NL, owned by Alsons Prime Investments Corp. of the Alcantara group.

SMI has so far secured the endorsement of local government units for the project, as mandated by the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

South Cotobato, which has an existing ban on open-pit mining method, is the only LGU that has not given its consent to the project.

Mine audit

Meanwhile, Jasareno said printing of the audit reports showing the findings and recommendations of the mine-audit teams is causing the delay in the conduct of audit covering all nonmetallic mines.

Jasareno, the designated over-all head of the mine audit, said printing of the audit reports for all 41 operating mines and their distribution to mining companies is ongoing. He said they intend to complete the distribution within the month.

“Printing is difficult because the reports are voluminous,” he said. So far, the DENR has copy-furnished the first batch of 10 mining companies issued with suspension orders.

Early this month, Lopez said that, based on the findings and recommendations, 20 other large-scale metallic mines face suspension and would be subsequently issued show-cause orders.

Mining companies have been complaining against the impact of the DENR’s announcement, which they said affect investors’ confidence. They said they are still waiting for the official communication from the DENR.

Asked how long it would take the DENR to print the documents, he said: “It is ongoing.”

Each report, he said, is about two-inch thick and the DENR is producing seven copies, one each for the offices represented by the audit team and the mining companies.“After printing and distribution of the audit reports, we will proceed with the audit of nonmetallic mines.”

According to Jasareno, the audit covers all 65 nonmetallic mines, including quarry sites.

He said the same audit teams will conduct the audit and expects to do it within a month. “The same process and the same criteria will be used in the conduct of the audit.” Lopez said the on-going campaign would not spare non-metallic mines and quarry operations, as she vowed to weed out irresponsible mining companies that cause environmental degradation and suffering to people in host communities.