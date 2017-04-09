Angry Birds easter weekend at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila

Hop on over to Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila, on April 15 and 16 to experience an excellent Easter weekend celebration. The Angry Birds-themed Easter offers an array of enjoyable activities to keep the kids and the whole family entertained during the two-day fete.

Angry Birds Eggcellent Easter

Spend Easter Sunday at Crimson Hotel for a delicious line-up of treats and dishes at the kiddie buffet. Fun-filled activities from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. will surely keep the kids engaged—such as face painting, hair and nail salons, magic show, movie screening, cookie and cupcake decorating, Easter egg hunt and a lot more. Guests will also be treated to a meet-and-greet session with Angry Birds’ Red mascot. Ticket rate per person is P814+ (for 3 years old and above).

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet at Café 8

At P1630++ per person, look forward to a morning filled with a selection of mouthwatering dishes. Be delighted as Café 8 enhances its bountiful buffet with carvings of unlimited Wagyu beef, fresh seafood and an Angry Birds-themed dessert station with a chocolate fountain to celebrate Easter Sunday. The rate is inclusive of one free ticket to the Angry Birds Eggcellent Easter.

Easter Weekend Escape

Take advantage of the long holiday break and have an Easter Weekend Escape at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila! Room package includes an overnight stay on April 15 and 16, Easter Sunday brunch for two, two tickets to the Angry Birds Eggcellent Easter, complimentary access to the swimming pool and the fitness center. Room rates start at P6,399++. For more details, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila and use the promo code EASTER2017.

Angry Birds Adventure Land

Every child’s imagination and creativity will be unleashed at Crimson Hotel’s Angry Bird Adventure Land on April 15. From 10 a.m. to 12 nn, there will be an egg-citing activity yard, giant slingshot, inflatables and an eggs-pedition quest by age group. To make it more fun, kids can also watch Angry Birds Movie while delighting in a yummy kiddie buffet. Ticket rate per person is P730+ (for 3 years old and above).