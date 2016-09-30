Angeleño elders get free antipneumonia vaccination

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga—As part of the Grandparents Day celebration, the city government here and the Department of Health in Central Luzon (DOH-R3) on Monday administered a pneumococcal disease immunization program to over 250 senior citizens here.

The program aims to prevent pneumonia among the elderly by intensifying DOH’s nationwide efforts in implementing the Expanded Immunization Program for Senior Citizens.

This is in cooperation with US-based pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

The program encourages senior citizens, aged 60 and 65, to avail themselves of free pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccination, which will be administered in their community health centers.





“Vaccines have long been available in the Philippines, specifically in the private sector. The DOH is ensuring that there are enough resources and access to life-saving medicines and services, particularly to the Filipinos who need them most,” said Dr. Leonita Gorgolon, DOH cluster head for Central Luzon and the Visayas.

The vaccination consists of two doses: senior citizens aged 60 will be given the first dose and will receive the second dose after a five-year interval.

Senior citizens aged 65 will receive one dose.

Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan lauded the efforts of the DOH and vowed to continue the implementation of the city’s health programs designed for the elderly community.

“I dearly value our elders for they are an important component of the society. In fact, through the Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs, we are continuously implementing the ‘Lakas Sigla Para kay Lolo at Lola,’ a health and fitness program designed for the Angeleño elderlies,” Pamintuan said.

“We also assure that free medicines are distributed, and health consultations are being held regularly through our community health centers and through the conduct of Barangay Day.”

Pneumococcal disease is a leading cause of serious illness throughout the world. It is caused by a common type of bacteria, the Streptococcus Pneumonia, which can attack different parts of the body. Illnesses caused by pneumococcus include pneumonia, meningitis, middle ear and sinus infections and a condition called sepsis, or infection of the bloodstream.

DOH urges senior citizens to avail of free antipneumonia vaccination in designated health centers in the city.