Angara files bill seeking to protect rights of taxpayers

By Butch Fernandez & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

THE chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee said on Sunday he wants to fast-track the passage of a “Taxpayers Bill of Rights” alongside Malacañang’s proposal to impose new taxes.

“While a taxpayer’s duties are well-known, and which, in fact, he performs every time he buys something with a value-added tax [VAT] in it, more often than not, he does not fully know what his rights are,” Angara said.

Since Malacañang had formally submitted to Congress its proposal to impose new taxes, he said the Senate Ways and MeansCommittee will simultaneously push for early enactment of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.





He said “taxpayers are not ATMs—automatic taxpaying members of society—who are not entitled to information or to redress of grievances, and whose only duty is to pay without question.”

In filing Senate Bill 308, Angara grouped the taxpayer’s rights into three—basic rights, rights in civil cases, rights in criminal cases.

He noted that the taxpayer’s basic rights include the right “to available information and prompt and accurate responses to questions and requests for tax assistance.”

“A taxpayer must also have the right to be informed of any pending assessment or investigation and obtain clear statements and nontechnical explanations,” Angara said in the bill, adding that other rights include “the speedy and impartial disposition of the case” wherever it may be filed and in a manner “devoid of any publicity” while the “proceeding is pending.”

The senator said this is reinforced by Section 11, subparagraph F of the bill, which says the taxpayer’s tax information must be kept confidential unless otherwise specified by law.

At the same time, Angara also listed “the right to fair and consistent application of the tax laws; the right to have assistance of counsel; the right to expeditious tax audits; and the right to request for installment payment of liabilities under any compromise settlement.”

He said the proposed measure also confers upon the taxpayer the right to be refunded for excess payments or have penalties canceled when there are errors in assessment. In civil cases, among the rights of the taxpayer, is the opportunity to have the case amicably settled if warranted.

According to Angara, thetaxpayer will be informed of impending collection actions, which require sale or seizure of property or freezing of assets, except jeopardy assessments.

“The right to seek review, through formal or informal proceedings, of any adverse decisions relating to determinations in the audit or collection processes and the right to seek a reasonable administrative stay enforcement action,” Section 12, subparagraph D of the bill states.

Moreover, other rights during civil cases are the “right to request cancellation, release, or modification of liens erroneously filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue [BIR] and the Bureau of Customs [BOC]” and the right to waiver of interest arising from an error or delay caused by a revenue employee.

The Angara bill also devotes one section enumerating the “taxpayers’ rights in criminal tax cases”, which begins with the right to be knowledgeably, intelligently and timely informed of the charges.

It further provides that the taxpayer shall have the right to seek the assistance of competent and willing counsel. Such right extends “to be represented or advised by counsel or other qualified representatives at any time in administrative interactions with the BIR and the BOC.”

In addition, the taxpayer will have the right to be given ample opportunity to present proof and prepare the defense, including the right to present witnesses in his favor.

Angara warned that any move to deny the taxpayer documents and information is prohibited as the bill guarantees “the right to be served with all the necessary documents” on time.

“A taxpayer can invoke the right to procedural safeguards with respect to recording of interviews during tax determination or collection processes conducted by the BIR and the BOC,” the senator added.

To enforce these rights, Angara proposed the creation of an independent Office of the National Taxpayers Advocate. The primordial duty of the National Taxpayers Advocate is to promote and protect the rights of the Filipino taxpayers, he explained.

Offsetting measures

Lawmakers on Sunday said their opposition to the Department of Finance’s (DOF) proposed offsetting measures to cover the foregone revenues from lowering personal income-tax (PIT) rates is “not negotiable.”

Majority Leader and PDP-Laban Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas of Ilocos Norte has strongly backed the decision of House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez to reject the DOF’s offsetting measures, which include the removal of the VAT exemptions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and imposing excise taxes on petroleum.

“As a majority leader, I am supporting the position of the Speaker rejecting the offsetting measures of the DOF,” Fariñas said in a text message to the BusinessMirror.

Under the DOF’s bill, workers earning not over P250,000 annually will be exempted from PIT.

However, the DOF bill will expand the value-added tax [VAT] base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted for senior citizens and PWDs; adjustment of excise taxes imposed on petroleum products; and restructuring the excise tax on automobiles except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special purpose vehicles to cover the estimated P159 billion in revenue losses for the government. For his part, Liberal Party Rep. Edcel C. Lagman of Albay said his group, the “Legitimate 8,” would block new taxes being proposed to Congress by the DOF. “They [DOF officials] should study carefully their proposal, particularly the new taxes that affect the poor,” Lagman told the BusinessMirror.

“Let’s see who will be benefited and who will be prejudiced from the reduction and the imposition of taxes. I think the poor will be prejudiced, they will not benefit from the reduction of the income tax rates because they are not paying taxes anymore now,” he added.

In a statement, PDP-Laban Jerry P. Treñas of Iloilo City, said the DOF should first address leakages in its tax-collection system before Congress could even consider its proposal to remove VAT exemptions for senior citizens and impose excise taxes on petroleum products.

With Alvarez’s refusal to support these two tax-reform measures being pushed by the DOF, Treñas said that it would be best for Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III to focus on crafting “innovative” programs that would entice more Filipinos to honestly pay their taxes.

“The DOF proposals will not fly without the Speaker’s support. With at least 91 percent of Filipinos supporting President Duterte, the DOF should not squander this oppor-tunity to encourage more people to dutifully pay their taxes,” Treñas said.

He said the DOF should instead “actively” lobby for the immediate passage of various proposals now pending in Congress, such as those seeking to simplify the computation of individual income taxes.

“The DOF should also order the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs to strive harder to make the experience of paying taxes more convenient and comfortable,” he said. “One reason some Filipinos are not so compliant in paying their taxes is because of the hassle that they have to go through just to file their income tax documents,” Treñas added.

Instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs and imposing excise taxes on petroleum products, Alvarez said the DOF should improve their tax-collection efficiency.