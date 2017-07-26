“An evening with Peter Cetera” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater

Amplified Production is thrilled to announce that Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Peter Cetera is back in Metro Manila for a one-night only concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on September 2 at 8 p.m.

With a remarkable career spanning 40 years of chart-topping hits, Cetera has become one of the celebrated icons of the pop rock era. From 1968 until 1986, Cetera was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the world-renowned legendary rock group Chicago. Together with the group, Cetera recorded some of the most memorable albums of their generation, with hits “If You Leave Me Now”, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”, “Baby What a Big Surprise”, “You’re the Inspiration”, “Stay the Night”, “Love Me Tomorrow”, “Happy Man”, “Feeling Stronger Every Day” and “Along Comes a Woman”.

In 1986, Cetera started to explore his career as a solo artist and has recorded 10 time-honored CDs, with six Top 40 singles, including the Academy Award nominated song “The Glory of Love” from the hit movie The Karate Kid II; “The Next Time I Fall” with Amy Grant; “Feels Like Heaven” with Chaka Kahn; “After All” with Cher from the motion picture Chances Are; “No Explanation” from the mega hit film Pretty Woman; and the unforgettable “Restless Heart”.

“An Evening with Peter Cetera” is promoted by Amplified Production. Tickets priced at P14,000, P11,000, P8,800, P6,800 and P4,000, now available with additional booking fee at www.AsiaBoxOffice.com. For more information, please contact Jhaney Lizo-Layson at 0917-5426390.