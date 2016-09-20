Amaia offers fully furnished units at Skies Santa Mesa

AMAIA Land recently partnered with CLC Marketing Ventures (CLCMV) to offer fully furnished units at Skies Santa Mesa, making the moving-in process more convenient and hassle-free for homeowners who do not have a lot of time in their hands.

“These contemporary units are ideal for investors who plan to lease out homes—a very strategic income source,” said Joel C. Punzalan, project development head for Luzon Projects. He also emphasized that the undertaking with CLCMV addresses the needs of clients who put a premium on time and mobility, like young professionals and newly married couples who want a fresh start.

Amaia Land asserts that its fully furnished homes are noted for both quality and affordability and that customers’ satisfaction remains the company’s main consideration. Model units may now be viewed at Amaia Skies Santa Mesa. Adhering to functional and contemporary design aesthetic, the fully furnished units come in either space saver or student-pod options. Space-saver units best suit start-up families and newly weds, while student pod is ideal for college students who would want to live close to their schools to avoid having to hurdle the Metro’s traffic. These ready-for-occupancy units feature amenities, such as bed, toilet and bath, and kitchen.

The convenience offered by the fully furnished units is complemented by the building’s top-of-the-line features and amenities, such as retail outlets at the ground floor, multipurpose halls, swimming pool, children’s play area, landscape gardens, closed-circuit television, 24-hour security and many more.





The contract signing between Amaia Land and CLCMV was attended by Amaia and CLC executives, namely, Amaia North GEO Head Joel Punzalan, Amaia North PD Manager Raizel Matibag, CLc Vice President for Sales and Marketing Charles Lincoln Ching, COO Charles Lester Ching and Business Development Head Fernando Pahati.

CLC manufactures and markets a wide variety of furniture products from home décors and interior architecture to hotel and other establishments’ indoor and outdoor furnishings. It has gained prominence here and abroad, having provided upscale Asian markets, most especially Japan, with high-quality and affordable products.

For inquiries about Amaia properties, visit www.amaialand.com or www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.