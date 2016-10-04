Alvarez: LGBT marriageto give dignity to gays, etc.

TO give “happiness and dignity” to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez on Monday said he would file a bill allowing same-sex marriage in the country.

In a news conference, Alvarez said his staff is now drafting the bill legalizing same-sex union.

“I will sponsor it. The Constitution provides guaranteeing happiness of Filipinos, so why do we prevent them from being happy?” Alvarez said

Under the 1987 Constitution, the State values the dignity of every human person and guarantees full respect for human rights.





However, the Family Code of the Philippines said marriage is a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with the law for the establishment of conjugal and family life.

It also said marriage is the foundation of the family and an inviolable social institution whose nature, consequences and incidents are governed by law and not subject to stipulation, except that marriage settlements may fix the property relations during the marriage within the limits provided by the Family Code.

Alvarez, however, said his proposal only covers civil union.

“We are a democratic country and the beauty of democracy is we can argue and disagree but at the end of the day, it is the majority that prevails,” the House Speaker said.

“My proposal is about civil union. The Catholic Church is free to oppose it. This will cover the civil law and provision on properties [or conjugal ownership],” Alvarez said.

Asked why he is pushing the same-sex union, Alvarez said, “Due to the rising number of LGBT individuals, there’s a need to protect them.”

For their part, Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito L. Atienza of Buhay and National Unity Party and Deputy Rep. Fredenil H. Castro of Capiz said the Philippine law defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

“We are very much bothered by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s statement that he would sponsor a bill that would seek the legalization of same-sex marriage,” Atienza said.

“Marriage, as defined by law, is a union between a man and a woman. We are ready to defend the rights of anyone, especially those in the LGBT community. But marriage should exclusively be, as intended by nature, for a man and a woman. I am quite disappointed that the Speaker would make such a commitment. We thought all along that his priority is federalism and not same-sex marriage,” he added.

Atienza said he hopes that Alvarez will change his mind.