Alvarez: Common-station MOA unconstitutional

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez on Wed-nesday said the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by the government and private players for the common terminal linking Light Railway Transit (LRT) Line 1 and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Lines 1 and 7 is unconstitutional.

In a news conference, Alvarez said private companies involved in the project have to secure legislative franchise from Congress first before they could be allowed to operate.

“They [concessionaires] don’t have legislative franchise to operate railways. This [railways] is a public utility and, under the Constitution, public utility needs a legislative franchise to operate,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez added that the MOA on the common MRT-LRT station will undergo close scrutiny in Congress, because it would cost the government an estimated P2.8 billion.

“We will ensure that construction of the common station would be beneficial to the riding public and not merely for big business interests involved in the project,” he added.

The agreement was signed last week by Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade and Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar with LRT Authority Administrator Reynaldo Berroya, SM Prime Holdings Inc. Executive Chairman Hans Sy, Light Rail Manila Corp. Vice Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, San Miguel Corp. President and COO Ramon S. Ang, and North Triangle Depot Commercial Corp. represented by Ayala Land Inc. Vice Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

Alvarez said the so-called win-win solution under the MOA would necessarily entail additional cost for the government.

He said the original location of the common station fronting SM North Edsa, which was presented by Majority Leader and Lakas Rep. Danilo Suarez of Quezon, was more convenient to the riding public than the current proposal.

“Your win-win solution is a win-win solution between SM and TriNoma. How about the riding public and the government? Under the [original] proposed location presented by [Minority Leader] Danilo Suarez, the government will only spend P780 million minus the P200 million paid by the SM for the naming rights,” the Speaker said.

The project ground to a halt when in 2014 SM Prime obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court to stop the public- works department from transferring the original planned location of the common station in front of SM North Edsa to a location near TriNoma mall.

SM Prime sued the previous transportation department for changing the location of the common station even with an existing naming-rights contract with the government. Former transportation officials decided to move the location due to its cost benefits.

The common station will be a 13,700-square-meter facility with three key areas. Area A is where the platform and concourse for the LRT 1 and MRT 3 will be located. The cost for the construction of this portion—pegged at around P2.8 billion—will be shouldered by the government. Area B, on the other hand, will connect Area A to Area C, which is where the platform for the MRT 7 will be located. The second area will also boast of an atrium that can accommodate up to 40,000 passengers per day.

Based on the contract signed with Light Rail Manila Corp., the common station should be finished by April 2019. Currently, the government is working on bidding out the detailed engineering and design contract for the project. Construction should start by December this year.

The Department of Transportation said the design of the common station, which will bear the name of SM, will put into consideration a traffic-management plan that will be approved by the traffic crisis body.

In a separate news conference, Minority Leader Suarez said the proposed common station, per the MOA design that puts the common station in between SM North and TriNoma, would cost the government P2.8 billion. This, he noted, costs more than the previously approved designs.

“We would like to revisit this new design as we hope to avoid the blunder of the Gateway Mall connection [under the LRT 2], where commuters have to walk approximately 700 meters to transfer from MRT Line 3 to LRT Line 2. This imposes an unjustifiable inconvenience to commuters, and strongly implies no other persuasive reason but corporate greed,” he added.

In 2009 Suarez said the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Investment Coordinating Council (ICC) approved the DOTC’s common-station project proposal originally located in SM City North Edsa Annex.

“This would have been an ideal location because all roads converge in the North Edsa. During the last administration, the common station was moved to TriNoma Mall. P1.4 billion was approved in 2013 by the Neda Board, chaired by then-President Benigno S. Aquino III. A TRO was issued but we understand this will be lifted in light of the recently signed MOA,” he said.

Alvarez, during the hearing of the House Committee on Transportation, scored Transportation Undersecretaries Bobby Lim and Raoul Creencia for “favoring business interests”.

“Let’s not fool ourselves here….Clearly, they only prioritize the interest of the big businesses and not the public’s,” Alvarez said.

For his part, Creencia said the current location of the common station was a product of their technical studies, which prioritize the interest of the riding

public. “The choice of where to locate the common station was actually a product of technical consideration… convenience on the part of the passengers and where we were at the time or before we made the decision,” Creencia said.