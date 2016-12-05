Alsons sees lower income, higher revenues this year

THE power business of Alcantara-led Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACRI) is seen to post a lower income for 2016 compared to last year, a company official said on Monday.

“It will be lower than 2015, but revenues would be higher,” said Tirso Santillan Jr., EVP of ACRI.

The reason for this, said Satillan, is because two of its diesel plants have now become merchant plants.

ACRI operates the following diesel plants: the 100-megawatt (MW) Western Mindanao Power Corp., the 55-MW Southern Philippines Power Corp. and the 103-MW Mapalad Power Corp.

The company began the commercial operation early this year of its first 105-MW Sarangani Electric Corp. The second section is expected to begin in early 2017.

Another coal plant—the 105-MW San Ramon Power Inc.—will commence construction next year.

The Alsons Power group is expected to reach a total generating capacity of 588 MW by 2019, about 25 percent of Mindanao’s projected peak-power demand for that year.

For capital expenditure for the years 2016 up to 2019, Santillan said the company would spend about $250 million for the SEC phase 2 project; $320 million for SRPI; $50 million for its hydropower project; and $30 million for its solar project.

Project financing for these projects amounting to $650 million would be sourced from a combination of bank loan and internal funding.

“The project financing for renewable energy, mas liberal ang banks. They allow 80:20. For coal, it’s normally 70:30,” Santillan said.

ACRI had said it plans to raise P2.5 billion from the issuance of short-term commercial papers this year or early 2017.

The company’s board of directors has authorized the issuance of up to P2.5 billion worth of commercial papers that would be issued in multiple tranches.

The initial tranche, with an aggregate value of up to P500 million, will be issued within 2016 or early 2017. This will have tenors of 90, 180 and 360 days.

The Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) earlier assigned ACRI with an Issuer Credit Rating of “PRS Aa”—the second highest rating category on PhilRatings’s existing credit-rating scale—for the initial tranche.

Among the factors cited by PhilRatings as basis for the rating were ACRI’s “robust revenue generating capability” and the company’s “ability to establish joint ventures with strong partners for particular projects.”

Succeeding tranches will be issued in 2017 and 2018, with values of up to P1 billion per year.

Proceeds will be used to fund ACRI’s working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, including operations of the company’s power projects in Mindanao.

The company will tap the services of Multinational Investment Bancorporation as sole underwriter and AB Capital and Investment Corp.’s Trust and Investments Division as facility agent for the issuance.