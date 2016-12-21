Alsons Power Group allots P17 million for social-development projects in Mindanao

THE Alsons Power Group has earmarked P17 million for social-development projects in host communities in Mindanao.

The amount, Alsons Corporate Affairs Manager Ruben Tungpalan said, would be utilized for a wide range of projects that include the construction of a multipurpose gym in Baluntay Elementary School; construction of a footbridge in Malungon, Sarangani Province; provisions of medical kits to 805 barangay health workers; upgrading of the medical equipment in the regional hospital located in Sarangani; and the construction of a school building for the Alabel National High School also in Sarangani. Moreover, the Mindanao-based power company has allocated an additional P15 million for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects, such as the granting of scholarships to poor, but deserving students; the establishment of nurseries for mangroves and bamboo as part of a river-protection program; as well as an artificial reef-fabrication project in partnership with the Conrado and Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation Inc. (CLAFI), also referred to as the Alcantara Foundation.

Tungpalan said the company’s major focus for CSR would be the educational and scholarship programs, in particular the Samahang Big Brother reading-enhancement initiative that has helped over 2,000 Grades 1 and 2 pupils improve their reading comprehension skills.

“Our experience has shown that education has the biggest impact to the community in terms of long-term poverty alleviation,” Tungpalan noted, adding a good educational foundation in the formative years can make a lot of difference, as seen in the dramatic reduction of dropout rates among students. Aside from scholarship and reading programs, Alsons Power also supports teacher-training programs to upgrade the skills of the educators. Aside from a 43-hectare marine protected area—which is a joint undertaking with local and national agencies—a banner environmental program is the 7,500-hectare-watershed protection project encompassing five barangays in Maasim, Sarangani, undertaken by Alsons subsidiary Sarangani Energy Corp. (SEC) that has a 210-megawatt coal plant in the Sarangani. Aimed at protecting the Siguil and Kamanga River watersheds, the SEC watershed program started in 2012 is the single biggest reforestation project in the country, targeting the planting of 3.75 million seedlings in 15 years, or by 2027.