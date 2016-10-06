AS I write this, I am watching the movie All the Way, about the first act of Lyndon B. Johnson upon assuming the presidency of the United States. John F. Kennedy has been assassinated. His widow sits in the back of the plane beside a coffin. She will not change her bloodied dress to show the American people what they did to her husband.

But the murder of JFK

is not the whole story of the USA

The next scene has LBJ walking up the center aisle of Congress to the podium where, some 20 years later, Cory Aquino will stand to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of the United States, ideals which, 20 years before, Americans tried, and will again try to assassinate.





There stood Cory symbolizing a country striving to be, alongside America,

A shining city on a Hall

A light to all nations

A beacon of hope.

By turns brightened and darkened, with each passing chapter in the history of the US. Johnson said Kennedy was the greatest American president of their time, and he would give everything he had not to stand in his place that day.

Kennedy, he said, had famously said, “Let us begin. “ Now there he stood, LBJ, to say, “Let us continue.

Let us continue

The work that must be done

To erase all trace

Of discrimination

Based on race.

Let us pass the Civil Rights Bill of JFK.”

The first 15 minutes of the movie encapsulate the American tragedy and American glory. Not the fullness of freedom far from achieved, nor equality and justice for all, but the never-ending struggle to achieve them by shunning the lesser and turning toward the better angels of our nature. The end in view is to establish both, for all men and women at home and everywhere else in the world.

We are about to pivot away from an exclusive engagement with the United States, to seek new friends for mutually beneficial ventures—and perhaps also as an inducement to our brothers in the hills to come down from there and sit at a common table, and sign the end of the longest-

running insurgency in history, and thereby write the last chapter in the long cold war of the last century.

But whichever direction we turn for material advantage, there is one direction from which we shall never turn away, and that is from the United States, if not as it is, then as it never ceases struggling to be,

with failures now and then

but always and ever

with fresh resolve to start over

and be the best a nation can be

not just for itself

but all the world.

Other countries might become as powerful. One country bids fair to be as rich. But no country in the world or in history shall ever be the United States. Not a mere superpower stretching from sea to shining sea, projecting power across two blue oceans—nothing as common as that. But a dream, a vision greater than all the wealth and power in the world.

Of a shining city on the hill

Built

Not upon the slain

But by the living.