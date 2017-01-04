All systems go for Miss Universe pageant

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

WITH pageant day just a few weeks away, members of the Duterte administration assured that all measures are already in place for the successful holding of the Miss Universe contest.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), for instance, “activated its special task force since last November,” and has been meeting with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and other government agencies about the beauty pageant and its ancillary events.

In a news briefing on Wednesday at the DOT Building in Makati City, Police Senior Supt. Emmanuel Licup also assured the public that “…there is no direct threat against the holding of this event, but our monitoring is continuous.” He added that the PNP has been coordinating with other law-enforcement agencies in the country, as well as with the Interpol and other foreign law- enforcement agencies.

Licup added that security for the Miss University contestants will be provided starting from the airport, aboard their transportation vehicles and in a convoy, as well as at the hotels and other venues where the ladies will be appearing. “This includes the route security, and in the ancillary events in about eight areas; there are already task groups that have been created. [Security] won’t be as tight that the public cannot mingle anymore with the candidates, but it will be strict, so that no untoward incident will happen to the candidates, their families or any [among the] organizers,” he stressed.

The main pageant will be on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The pageant will be televised starting 8 a.m. but “all dignitaries should be on the red carpet by 6 a.m.,” Tourism Undersecretary Katherine de Castro said.

As this developed, Malacañang on Wednesday also issued Memorandum Circular 13, enjoining all government agencies to lend support to the Miss Universe exercise. These include all heads of the departments, bureaus, offices, agencies, or instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges, as well as local government units.

Signed by Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea, the memo circular also provides: “Except for such reasonable resources required in providing support for the hosting of the pageant, no public funds shall be expended for the hosting of the 2016 Miss Universe pageant.”

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo told reporters that the bulk of the contestants will be arriving on January 12 and 13. They will be at the Malacañan Palace on January 23, where they will have the opportunity to meet President Duterte.

The DOT chief added that Duterte has been reserved a seat for the main pageant. “He [Duterte] will be seated beside me,” she said.

On January 14 the contestants will be flying off to Boracay; on January 15 they will be in Vigan; January 16 in Manila for the “governor’s ball”; January 17 in Cebu; January 18 in Baguio; January 19 in Davao and Batangas; January 20 in Manila for an event hosted by the Solar Group of the Tieng family; January 21, a grand fashion show; January 22, a food festival with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach; January 24 National Costume presentation. The rest of the days leading up to the January 30 will be devoted to rehearsals, Teo said.

De Castro also said tickets for the National Costume presentation, which is widely anticipated by pageant fanatics, will sell for as low as P500. No venue has yet been finalized, however, for the presentation.

For its part, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it would be business as usual in Metro Manila, and no roads or public spaces will be closed just because of the beauty pageant.

DOTr Spokesman Cherie Mercado-Santos said: “That [closing of roads] is not expected to happen, because the President doesn’t want to inconvenience anyone. There won’t be any disturbance in the daily lives of the Filipino commuters whether in Metro Manila or the provinces, where there will be ancillary events.”