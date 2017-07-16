AI: The tech revolution PHL must face squarely

Whether the Filipinos like it, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics and machine-to-machine learning, among others, are here and the Philippines must brace for the impact of these developments.

In a news briefing during the 39th Annual Scientific Meeting of the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) on July 12, Dr. Raymond Girard Tan, vice chancellor for research and innovation of De La Salle University, pointed out that the country must equip its citizens with the knowledge and tools to handle the challenges of these technological developments.

“It is a technological revolution we need to face. For example, in many parts of the world people are talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution figuring out how the Internet can change the way we do business,” Tan said.

“I think it is going to be a serious trend. I think professionals in the future or next generation have to prepare for this challenge,” Tan added.

As far as De La Salle University is concerned, Tan said it is currently working double time to revamp its curriculum to cope with the changes in the technological landscape.

“We want our students to keep pace with these changes so their skills will remain relevant,” Tan pointed out.

Tan said academic institutions must not only rely on textbooks for building up knowledge but have to be active in doing research and development projects to keep them updated in their skills.

“To be on the cutting of technology, you just don’t rely on Wikipedia for information. You have to been at the forefront of research,” Tan added.

Nevertheless, he said the local science community is optimistic as the government has provided huge funds to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to encourage scientists to pursue research.

Dr. Jerrold Tubay, assistant professor at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Physics, University of the Philippines Los Baños, urged the government to be more active in pushing AI and in incorporating mathematical modeling in their decision-making processes in order to ensure higher efficiency and productivity in their operations.

“I think researchers must also think that AI will not kill us just like the things we see in sci-fi movies. If that happens we will be not around anymore,” he quipped.

“On the contrary, AI will also help us a lot, especially the government, because it can help them serve the people better,” Tubay said.

Dr. Landon Ocampo, assistant professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in University of San Carlos, said the government must provide funds to boost the use of business intelligence courses to prepare the next generation of professionals to be more adept in handling data intelligence.

“We must arm our students the tools to handle data science,” Ocampo added.

On its part, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) welcomed the entry of AI into the country.

In a separate interview, DICT Undersecretary Monchito B. Ibrahim said AI would enable workers in the business-process outsourcing (BPO) to move up the value chain as they can now be trained to handle higher-skill work.

The NAST has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with focus on SGD 14, or Life Below Water, as the key theme of the two-day ASM.

Inducted as new NAST Academicians were Dr. Cesar Villanoy, professor, marine science institute of the University of the Philippines and Dr. Raymond Girard Tan, vice chancellor for research and innovation, De La Salle University.

Dr. Carlito Lebrilla, chemistry professor at the University of California, was installed as a corresponding member.

Tan also received the Outstanding Science Administrator Award.

NAST talent Search for Young Scientists

Dr. Jonathan Carlo Briones, currently an instructor and researcher at the University of Santo Tomas, won the first prize (biological sciences) in the NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists.

His work covered freshwater ecology among aquaculture lakes in Luzon, studying the linkages between fish habits, parasite biodiversity, and overall ecosystem structure as a potential thrust for sustainability and monitoring practices.

Dr. Rafael Espiritu, associate professor, De La Salle University (DLSU), bagged the second prize (chemistry) for his work in the study of membrane-disrupting and pore-forming small molecules and proteins using both biochemical and biophysical methods.

Dr. Argel Bandala, an associate professor and research faculty in the electronics and communications department of the Gokongwei College of Engineering at DLSU, won the third prize for his research works on artificial intelligence, computational intelligence, robotics, swarm intelligence and vision systems.

Dr. Ramon Christian Eusebio of DLSU, and Dr. Jerrold Tubay, assistant professor at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Physics in University of the Philippines Los Baños received special citations for environmental engineering and mathematical and system engineering, respectively.

NAST also awarded eight Outstanding Young Scientists, who were also recognized at the National Science and Technology Week opening ceremonies last July 11.