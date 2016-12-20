AGI ready to build drug rehab facilities in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig

ALLIANCE Global Group Inc., the holding firm of businessman Andrew Tan, on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement with several government agencies to build a drug treatment and rehabilitation center in Taguig.

Tan’s businesses and foundation will fund the construction of the facility in a 6,852-square-meter land in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. This will accommodate 500 people, and is set to be completed in 2018.

AGI entered a deal with the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government and the city government of Taguig.

The facility will then be operated and managed by the DOH, and will have facilities, such as physical-therapy center, outpatient department building, support building, ward, swimming pool, basketball court and gym.

“AGI expresses its full support to the ongoing drug-rehabilitation program of the government. This modern facility is part of the company’s social responsibility in helping the government to accommodate [drug addicts who need rehabilitation], and help prepare drug dependents to slowly regain their normal lives,” said Kevin Tan, AGI executive director.

Tan’s firm is spending a total of P1.2 billion to build four drug-treatment and rehabilitation facilities all over the country. It has so far announced its facilities in Davao and Taguig. It still has to announce the remaining two, but officials said these will be in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Government data showed that as of October, 700,000 drug users surrendered to various agencies after President Duterte assumed office. Drug addicts in the country number about 4 million, according to some estimates. At the moment, there are 44 DOH-accredited drug-abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers in the country. Of the total, only 15 are government-owned and can only serve a total of 5,300 inpatients.

Tan owns property developer Megaworld Corp., liquor firm Emperador Inc., McDonald’s Philippine master-franchise owner Golden Arches Development Corp. and gambling firm Travellers International Hotel Group Inc.